This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. John T. Olson of Keewatin. He passed away recently.
Mr. Olson served in the U.S. Army as a crane operator in the 79th Engineer Battalion. Thank you for your service Mr. Olson.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
Great job to the Cherry boys’ Basketball team and their coach Jordan Christianson for the season they had.
The Tigers went to the state tournament and ended up in fourth place.
Cherry is a young squad and has a great shot at taking another trip down to the state tournament next year. Great job this year Coach Christianson.
—
Finally, how about that Minnesota Wild team taking over first place in the Western Conference’s Central Division.
They did that without their top player, Kirill Kaprizov. Kaprizov is expected back soon.
The Wild are playing some great hockey at the right time of the season.
—
Bad
Atlanta Hawks player Trae Young was ejected recently for firing the ball at an official in an NBA game.
That was Young’s 15th technical foul of the season. One more technical foul and he is facing a one-game suspension.
Only one game? Are you kidding me?
I guess that is what the NBA is coming to.
—
Ugly
Have you been watching any of those XFL football games? Me neither.
On Monday night, the DC Defenders took on the Houston Roughnecks and the game featured a very odd penalty that even left the referee bewildered.
In the third quarter with DC leading 23-8, the down judge came over to the referee and explained that a penalty was thrown on defensive back Ajene Harris because he squirted water at the official.
The head official then had to announce to the crowd what the flag was for.
“Unsportsmanlike conduct, defense, No. 3. He squirted the down judge with a water bottle.”
Are you kidding me? Is that what the XFL has come to already?
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Everybody knows that Michael Jordan played his college basketball at North Carolina, but what was the college he originally wanted to play for?”
Fourteen readers knew that Jordan’s first choice was UCLA.
The readers were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked No. 5, which made Frank Pezzutto a winner.
Give this one a try.
“Only one NFL team has their logo on one side of the helmet and not the other side. What team is that?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
—
That will do it for this week.
Don’t sweat the small stuff… It’s only sports
—
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
