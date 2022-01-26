‘Good’ to Bills, Chiefs shootout JIMMY LAINE SPORTS COLUMNIST Jan 26, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Thomas Skubic of Grand Junction, Colorado.He passed away recently.Mr. Skubic graduated from Virginia high school in 1969 and then served in the United States Navy for three years.Thank you for your service Thomas.Rest in Peace—GoodDid you happen to watch that Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills game on Sunday?If not the entire game but at least the fourth quarter and overtime.Quarterbacks Josh Allen and Pat Mahomes putting on a fourth quarter clinic.Mahomes ended the game 33-44 for 378 yards and 3 touchdowns.Allen went 27-37 329 yards and 4 touchdowns.Four touchdowns scored in the fourth quarter.The Chiefs ended the contest with a TD in overtime.You just didn’t have to be a fan of either team to enjoy watching that contest.Those two quarterbacks were fun to watch.—How about my wife Michelle’s favorite MLB player being elected to the Hall of Fame?Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz was elected in his first turn on the ballot.Ortiz batted .288 with 541 Home runs with Boston and the Twins while making 88 percent of his plate appearances as a designated hitter.Congrats Big Papi.—BadSince we were talking about baseball, how about Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Sammy Sosa not being inducted into the Hall of Fame.Those players were rejected in their 10th and final year on the BBWAA ballot.—UglyMajor League Baseball is still in the lockout that started Dec, 2 and it’s still not done.What are they going to do about Spring Training?Come on Management and Players, get this deal done.I want Spring to start on time.—The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia ChallengeThe question last week was, “What was Warren Spahn’s career stat that were the exact same number?”Only eight readers knew it was 363 wins and 363 hits.The names were numbered and Newspaper Jim Romsaas picked number, which made Greg Miller a winner.Your Warren Spahn card is on the way Greg.Thanks to Clyde Frosaker for the card.Give this Pavel Bure Rookie Card a try.“What NHL team drafted Bure in the Draft and what round was it?”You have until Monday night to submit your guess.—That will do it for this week.Don’t sweat the small stuff…It’s only Sports—Jimmy Laine can be reached atjimmylaine1010@gmail.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kansas City Chiefs Buffalo Bills Sport American Football Baseball Touchdown Overtime Contest Fourth Quarter Josh Allen Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now John Warren Koslucher 2 men charged in fentanyl-related death Randall (Randy) Lee Nori Jeffory Gene Gauwitz Julie Ann Claussen Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 26 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.