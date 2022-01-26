This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Thomas Skubic of Grand Junction, Colorado.

He passed away recently.

Mr. Skubic graduated from Virginia high school in 1969 and then served in the United States Navy for three years.

Thank you for your service Thomas.

Rest in Peace

Good

Did you happen to watch that Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills game on Sunday?

If not the entire game but at least the fourth quarter and overtime.

Quarterbacks Josh Allen and Pat Mahomes putting on a fourth quarter clinic.

Mahomes ended the game 33-44 for 378 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Allen went 27-37 329 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Four touchdowns scored in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs ended the contest with a TD in overtime.

You just didn’t have to be a fan of either team to enjoy watching that contest.

Those two quarterbacks were fun to watch.

How about my wife Michelle’s favorite MLB player being elected to the Hall of Fame?

Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz was elected in his first turn on the ballot.

Ortiz batted .288 with 541 Home runs with Boston and the Twins while making 88 percent of his plate appearances as a designated hitter.

Congrats Big Papi.

Bad

Since we were talking about baseball, how about Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Sammy Sosa not being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Those players were rejected in their 10th and final year on the BBWAA ballot.

Ugly

Major League Baseball is still in the lockout that started Dec, 2 and it’s still not done.

What are they going to do about Spring Training?

Come on Management and Players, get this deal done.

I want Spring to start on time.

The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge

The question last week was, “What was Warren Spahn’s career stat that were the exact same number?”

Only eight readers knew it was 363 wins and 363 hits.

The names were numbered and Newspaper Jim Romsaas picked number, which made Greg Miller a winner.

Your Warren Spahn card is on the way Greg.

Thanks to Clyde Frosaker for the card.

Give this Pavel Bure Rookie Card a try.

“What NHL team drafted Bure in the Draft and what round was it?”

You have until Monday night to submit your guess.

That will do it for this week.

Don’t sweat the small stuff…It’s only Sports

Jimmy Laine can be reached at

jimmylaine1010@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments