This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Edward Skalko. He passed away a couple of weeks back.
Mr. Skalko attended Gilbert schools.
He served his country during the Korean War. Thank you for your service Mr. Skalko.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
It’s a busy day for a pair of our local schools.
At 5 p.m. today in Moorhead, the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team will be taking on Kittson County Central in the 9-man state tournament.
This will be the fifth straight trip to the State Tournament for the Rangers.
One game at a time Rangers. Get it done.
—
Also today, undefeated Ely will take on Mayer Lutheran in the Class A state volleyball tournament beginning at 7 p.m.
Just like you have done all year, one at a time Timberwolves. Bring some hardware back up North Ely.
—
Bad
The Vikings are now 7-1 and pretty much clinched the NFC North but that doesn’t mean that they are Super Bowl Bound yet.
Let’s see what they can do in Buffalo this week. This will be a big test.
—
Ugly
Did anyone happen to see that no-call in that Bears and Dolphins game on Sunday.
The 3-5 Bears were driving down field about to either tie the game with a field goal or win the game with a touchdown.
Then, a Justin Fields pass was thrown right down to the 10-yard line. The Miami defender grabbed wideout Darnell Mooney and prevented him from catching the pass.
No flag tossed and game over.
It just seems like you should throw a flag so they look at certain non-calls. Especially when they are that bad.
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Matt Niskanen scored his first NHL goal against which team?”
Way too easy for my readers. Twenty readers knew it was against the San Jose Sharks.
The names were numbers and Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked No. 18 which made Tim Kuzma a winner. Your prize is on the way Tim.
Give this one a try.
“Great Twins outfielder Bob Allison hit how many homers in his Rookie season?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
—
That will do it for this week.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff… It’s Only Sports
—
