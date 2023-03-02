This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. William Loushine of Chisholm. Mr. Loushine passed away recently at the age of 102.
Mr. Loushine served in the Marine Corps during World War II, stationed in the South Pacific.
Following his service he returned to Chisholm and was a teacher and a coach. Mr. Loushine was recalled to active duty and served in the Korean War.
As a coach in the Chisholm school district, Mr. Loushine coached the 1948 baseball team to a state championship.
Thank you for your Service Mr. Loushine.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
It was a good week for a large group of our local high school swimmers.
Rock Ridge got swimmers advancing to state in 11 of 12 events.
Mesabi East got swimmers advancing in seven of the 12 events and Hibbing also advanced swimmers in seven of 12 events.
The swimmers will take part in the state tournament starting today at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota. The championships run through Saturday.
Bring home some titles boys.
—
Finally, local Wrestlers also qualified for the State meet which begins Friday at the Excel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Nolan Campbell at 120 pounds, Damian Tapio at 170 pounds and Dutch Hedblom at 126 all advanced from Rock Ridge while Ian Larrabee, Bryson Larrabee and Thomas Hagen of Hibbing also made the State tourney.
Good luck boys.
—
Bad
How about the road sign that the New York City’s Department of Transportation put up recently?
The sign was put up on Jackie Robinson Parkway.
And how was Robinson’s named spelled on the sign? Yup, Jakie.
Good thing they didn’t waste any time getting a new sign up.
—
Ugly
So there I was last Saturday with a day off from the newspaper and thought it would be a good day to watch some girls’ State Tournament Hockey on TV.
In the Class A championship game, Warroad beat Orono 3-1 in a well played game by both teams.
Both goalies came up big in the contest.
The Class AA championship game had the Gentry Stars against Andover.
The Gentry Stars came away with a 4-1 win over Andover.
It was another great game to watch but let me tell you something that really bugged me about it.
It was the Minnesota State High School League, which has taken away the press from picking the All-Tournament Teams.
Gentry player Alexa Hanrahan had a hat trick in the title game and assisted on the other goal and guess what?
The Minnesota State High School League did not put her on the All-Tournament Team.
Are you kidding me? Another great move by the MSHSL.
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Who is the only pitcher to pitch a no-hitter in a World Series game and what year was it?”
Way too easy for my readers.
Eighteen readers knew it was Don Larsen in 1956.
The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the newspaper picked number 12 which made Shirley Leoni a winner.
Give this one a try.
“Though Wimbledon is a big deal today, the very first tournament was scheduled in 1877 as a fundraiser for England’s preferred sport of the day. Which was?”
You have until Monday night to submit your guess.
—
That will do it for this week.
Don’t sweat the small stuff…It’s only Sports
—
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.