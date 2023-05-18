'Good' to AL Central-leading twins By Jimmy Laine Sports Columnist May 18, 2023 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. William (Bill) Pariseau of Eveleth. Mr. Pariseau passed away recently.Bill served in the U.S. Army for six years, beginning in 1965. He was honorably discharged in 1971. Thank you for your service Mr. Pariseau.Rest in peace.GoodHow about those Minnesota Twins still having a three-game lead in the American League Central? They seem to be playing some good ball.They beat my Cubs two out of three last weekend. The Cubs won the Friday night game but I had to listen to that one on the radio because it wasn’t on Bally?Are you kidding me? Saturday and Sunday’s games were on Bally but Friday’s wasn’t.Keep playing good ball Twins that way your fans won’t keep complaining about umpire calls.Finally, I see that Kentucky Derby winner Mage is going to race in the Preakness this weekend.Of course the horse I picked in the Derby was scratched before the race so I better pick a better horse for the Preakness.Bob Baffert is back in the Triple Crown race for the first time since the 2021 Preakness.Give me Baffert’s Horse “National Treasure” to win this race. I’m due for a victory.BadDid you see that one-and-one free throws are going to be eliminated at the high school level next season?Beginning next season teams will shoot two free throws for common fouls when in the bonus instead of having to make the first free throw to get a second after seven fouls.Oh yeah, in addition to awarding two foul shots for all common fouls, teams will reach the bonus when their opponent commits five fouls each quarter.Will this improve the game flow? Good luck.UglyWhat about WNBA Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon suspended for two games for comments allegedly made to former player Dearica Hamby about being pregnant?Hamby signed a two-year extension last June. She was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks on Jan. 21.After being traded Hamby posted on Instagram: “Being traded is a part of the business. Being lied to, bullied, manipulated, and discriminated against is not.”I don’t think this is very close to being settled.The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge“Because it’s “natures engineer,” a beaver named Tim serves as the mascot for sports teams at what East Coast private research university?”Easy one for my readers.Eighteen readers knew Tim was the mascot for MIT.The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked No. 17, which made Roland Erickson a winner.Your card is on the way, Roland. This week you are playing for a beautiful "Topps Chrome" Bert Blyleven card donated by Tom Postudensek.Give this one a try."Who broke up 81 MLB no-hitters with a home run?"You have until Monday night to send in your guess.That will do it for this week.Don't Sweat the Small Stuff—It's Only SportsJimmy Laine can be reached atjimmylaine1010@gmail.com Tags Sports Baseball Games And Toys Basketball Equestrian Sports Armed Forces Job Market 