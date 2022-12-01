This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Clinton ‘Sonny’ Barfknecht of Makinen. He passed away recently.
Mr. Barfknecht served in the United States Army as a medic. Thank you for your Service ‘Sonny.’
Rest in peace.
—
Good
A big “way to go” goes out to Chisholm girls basketball player Tresa Baumgard. She grabbed career rebound No. 1,000 on Tuesday night.
You hear alot about a player getting 1,000 points but not as many get the 1,000 rebounds.
Tresa is only a junior. She will have the rest of this season and a senior year next season to add more boards.
Great job Tresa. Keep crashing those boards.
—
Finally, how about that United States soccer team beating Iran 1-0 to advance to the round of 16.
For the first time ever, I watched the entire game. I still don’t know alot about soccer but I did watch it all.
The USA will now play the Netherlands on Saturday.
I’ll be watching that Saturday until the start of the the Mountain Iron-Buhl state championship football game comes on at 10 a.m.
—
Bad
So there I was, watching the Bears take on the Jets on Sunday.
The Bears lost 31-10, playing without starting quarterback Justin Fields.
What really hurt me was when the announcers talked about how the Bears are $125 million under the salary cap. One hundred and twenty-five million?
Are you kidding me?
Fields is young and seems to be a very good quarterback. Do you want to protect him or just save money?
Wake up Bears.
—
Ugly
How is the Minnesota Gophers basketball team going to do in the Big Ten this year?
They beat California Baptist by single point earlier this season and just lost by 10 points to Virginia Tech on Monday.
Now they will open up Big Ten play on Sunday when they face fifth-ranked Purdue.
This might get ugly in a hurry.
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Baseball great Roberto Clemente got his 3,000th hit against what team and in what stadium?”
Only 12 readers knew it was against the New York Mets at Three Rivers Stadium.
The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked No. 2, which made Dave Hamalainen a winner. Your card is on the way Dave.
Give this one a try.
“In 1956, Jim Piersall led the American League in doubles. How many did he hit?”
You have until Monday night to submit your guess.
—
That will do it for this week.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff… It’s Only Sports.
—
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
