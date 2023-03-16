This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Earl Milton of Leonidas. He passed away recently.
Mr. Milton graduated from Buhl High School.
He then joined the Air Force and served in Alaska. Thank you for your service, Mr. Milton.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
It’s a big day for the state’s top-ranked girls’ basketball team.
The Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers will open up their state tournament action today, at 11 a.m., when they take on Minneota at Maturi Pavilion.
The winner of that contest will advance to the semifinals and face the winner of Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and Underwood.
One game at a time Rangers. Get it done.
—
How about that state boys’ hockey tournament last weekend? Talk about some great hockey.
In Class A, Mahtomedi beating No. 1 seeded Warroad 6-5 in the championship game and No. 1 seeded Minnetonka beating Edina 2-1 to win the Class AA title.
It was a great weekend of state high school hockey.
—
Bad
Is it just me or are other people sick of hearing about the college transfer portal?
I just remember that when a player went to play Division I or Division II sports, that’s what it was. They signed to play there and that’s where they stayed.
Now with this college transfer portal, that’s all you hear. So-and-so is transferring here, or she is transferring there.
And I guarantee you that the transfer is not to go to a better school. Boy, have things changed.
—
Ugly
My Blackhawks are still the second worst team in the NHL with only 50 points. They are three points ahead of Columbus.
Doesn’t really matter I guess. No playoffs for them this year.
Time to rebuild.
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
No trivia last week since I was out of town but let’s see if I can stump some readers this week.
“Presidential ceremonial pitches have been a tradition in MLB since opening day of the 1910 season.
Who was the first President to throw out a ceremonial first pitch?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
—
That will do it for this week.
Don’t sweat the small stuff… It’s only sports.
—
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
