HIBBING — The front office of the Minnesota Twins have made some good trades in the past and some bad trades.
Can we just write off Taylor Rogers for Chris Paddock and Emilio Pagan trade from San Diego as one of those bad trades.
The Padres sent us damaged goods with Paddock, who underwent Tommy John surgery in April after only five starts for the team.
Pagan, well, that’s a different story.
He was supposed to be a quality pitcher out of the bullpen.
He has been less than stellar.
Let’s just say that in five losses to the Cleveland Guardians, he was responsible for all of them, not to mention any of the other games he’s blown this season.
The Twins, according to some sources, could be 11 games ahead of Cleveland in the standings had they hung on to win those games. It’s not like they had come back to win those games. The Twins did have late-inning leads in all of those games.
Instead, going into the weekend, Minnesota is only one game ahead of the Guardians.
That, my friends, can be laid solely upon the shoulders of Pagan, who should be Emilio Be-Gone.
Why in the world does Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli keep using Pagan in crucial situations.
First off, Pagan can’t throw strikes. He has too many walks.
Pagan has pitched 25 and 2/3 innings. He’s given up 22 hits. Too many for a pitcher who usually tosses one inning per game. As for the walks, he’s given up 15. It might not be a walk an inning, but how many of those walks have scored?
I can’t find that stat, so it’s a moot point right now, but the other thing is he has given up six home runs, and his ERA is 5.26. For someone who only pitches one inning, that ERA should be below 2.00.
Pagan has given up too many leads to be a useful relief pitcher.
Blowing one game, that’s excusable. It’s going to happen. Giving up more than one, that becomes a trend, and Pagan is going pear-shaped right now.
Is it possible to just cut ties with Pagan and send him walking?
I don’t know anything about the inner workings of these things, so maybe it’s not possible. I would never use him in a crucial situation again. Derek Falvey and Thad Levine certainly don’t want to admit they made a mistake on this trade.
Of course, Baldelli doesn’t have many options.
Tyler Duffey hasn’t been good. He’s blown leads, too. Tyler Thornburg, who? hasn’t been good either. Jharel Cotton gave up a game-winning home run to Cleveland in that extra-inning game. He had to come in because Pagan couldn’t get the job done.
You can’t tell me that the Twins farm team in St. Paul doesn’t have anyone better than Pagan. Right now, anything is better than seeing him pitch in the later innings.
Minnesota has a better roster than Cleveland, and the starting pitching has been better than expected.
The only thing the Guardians might have over the Twins right now is a decent bullpen, but hopefully, Levine and Falvey clean this mess up before the trade deadline.
———
I see the Minnesota Timberwolves went big on Friday, trading Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverly, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler and four first-round picks to Utah for Rudy Gobert.
Does this make the Wolves better?
Of course it does. Now we have the Twin Towers under the basket. Gobert is a rim protector and rebounder. He’ll make the Wolves’ defense better.
It does hurt to lose Beverly. He was only here one year, but what a year it was. He’s an agitator, and boy was it great having him on this team.
With Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, DeAngelo Russell and Jadan McDaniel, that’s not a bad starting five. Depth could be an issue, but we’ll see what new President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly does in that regard.
Could there be more trades? Will the Wolves sign any free agents?
They did sign Kyle Anderson, formerly of the Memphis Grizzlies. He’ll be a strong rotation player.
It’ll be interesting to see what happens next, if anything.
———
Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin pulled the trigger on Kevin Fiala.
He got Brock Faber and the 19th pick in the draft from the Los Angeles Kings.
Faber will play at the University of Minnesota this season, but he should be a good addition on the blueline for the Wild.
That 19th pick, I’m not sold on that, but the Wild do have two first-round selections, two second-round picks and one each in the third, fourth and fifth rounds.
Maybe they can find some diamonds in the rough.
Free agency starts on July 13, so, again, we’ll see what happens.
