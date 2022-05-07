Either Freddie Mercury had a vision of the future and what life would be like in 2022 when he and his band Queen penned the iconic song, “Bicycle Race,” or things haven’t changed much in the world since 1978.
Regardless of how he came about the lyrics, or whether they hold some deeper meaning beyond a guy just wanting to ride a bike, his declaration that all he wants to do is pedal his way down the road amidst the chaos swirling around him remains poignant all these decades later.
At least that’s how I interpret it. Hopping on the proverbial bike and escaping from reality is one way to get away from it all. Anything to quell the awful rhetoric and escape the fake outrage and attention seeker behavior of those who feel the need to despise, ridicule and oppose anything that they don’t jive with.
I think a better way to deal with the divide is to start reminding people that it’s okay to live and let live.
That’s what I teach my children when they question the world and the people around them.
We are all unique and in turn you are different, I am different — everyone is different.
Different isn’t bad, it’s just different.
And that’s okay.
We also share a lot of things in common like hearts, and feelings, and (hopefully) an understanding that life is short so we should all be entitled to live a happy, healthy life free of hate, fear and judgment.
Despite our differences.
Instead of lashing out at those we may disagree with or those who live a different lifestyle, why not follow the so-called Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you?
It’s that simple.
I would like to believe most people abide by that adage, but the behaviors I see on a daily basis everywhere from the streets of small town USA to social media, to the words I read on the pages of this very newspaper, all leave me with the sinking feeling that our children will not see a better, kinder future.
The division will only get wider and the wounds will only grow deeper because instead of teaching love and understanding to the next generation, too many human beings choose to teach hate and intolerance by pointing their crooked fingers at those who live a different lifestyle while telling little Johnny that there is no middle ground.
“You say black, I say white
You say bark, I say bite
You say shark, I say hey man
Jaws was never my scene
And I don’t like Star Wars…
You say Rolls, I say Royce
You say God give me a choice
You say Lord, I say Christ
I don’t believe in Peter Pan
Frankenstein or Superman
All I wanna do is
Bicycle, bicycle, bicycle
I want to ride my bicycle, bicycle, bicycle
I want to ride my bicycle.”
—
I still want to believe the hate crowd is the minority, but it gets hard to stick to that assumption when you look around and see your friends and neighbors wearing their intolerance on their sleeves like a badge of honor.
That sort of cultish attitude and behavior is sick, twisted, and frankly, nauseatingly exhausting.
What makes it more disheartening is that the trend these days is for parents to use their children as a springboard to their bully pulpit, prefacing every moral judgment they hand down with a statement declaring little Susie started the conversation because she doesn’t understand this or that or the other thing.
The excuse that someone’s sexuality, or ethnicity, or lifestyle choice, or whatever, is causing so much confusion and that that confusion is somehow offensive to those who don’t see life the same way, is weak and a feeble attempt to mask resentment of those we find different regardless of how loudly we claim we have no problem with the target of our ire, we’re just doing this for Susie.
How about you take a second next time she finds herself confused and explain to her that — as the many versions of the saying go — “You can’t understand someone until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes.”
I don’t know who originally coined that phrase, but it doesn’t really matter.
It is a universal truth.
One that seems to have slipped through the cracks of our collective consciousness.
While it might seem easier to judge people than to try and understand them, it’s not easy at all for the human beings you are judging.
What would make life easier for us all is if we could all just learn to get along.
In order to do that, we need to learn to empathize with those around us.
As Atticus Finch said in “To Kill a Mockingbird: “If you can learn a simple trick, Scout, you’ll get along a lot better with all kinds of folks. You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view, until you climb inside of his skin and walk around in it.”
This synopsis of that scene I found on the Internet sums it up better than I ever could:
“This scene from the beloved novel depicts a father imparting some thoughts to his young daughter on the advantages of employing empathy. As a concept, empathy is often discussed in the sense that being empathetic makes you more compassionate to others or is kinder. In a practical sense, employing empathy is also the greatest possible advantage in your ability to communicate with other people in every scenario.”
Or, you could just get on your bikes and ride away.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.