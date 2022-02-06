The woman’s name Garnetta has its origins in the precious deep red gemstone, the garnet. The January birthstone, the garnet symbolizes love and friendship and the heart. And my friend Garnetta Riley from Biwabik possessed all those things.
Garnetta died January 29 at the New Journey Residence in Biwabik. She was 97 and would have turned 98 in a few weeks. She leaves behind her daughter, Bernadette (K. John) Andreachi of Biwabik, and sons, Nicholas (Jill) Riley of Maplewood and Larry (Mary) Riley of Biwabik, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Garnetta’s daughter is a good friend of mine, having graduated together from Biwabik High School, and upon learning of Garnetta’s death, I placed a call to Berna. She cried when we spoke, saying how hard it is to lose a mother, no matter how old she is. And Berna said all of her three children were with her as she died.
Garnetta was born on February 18, 1924, the only child of Howard and Krista (Hulbert) Kriete in Monmouth, Iowa. Her obituary read, “Garnetta was an extremely talented artist in watercolor and working in hand painting photographs during high school. Following high school, Garnetta worked as a secretary in Boston during World War II. She later worked as a bus driver and custodian for the Biwabik and Aurora-Hoyt Lakes Schools.”
A friend of Garnetta’s, Rene Moehlenbrock, made this heartfelt comment on the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home website, “I never saw her without a smile. She was and will always be remembered by many schoolchildren as the best part of their day. They need a smile and a loving nature first thing in the morning.”
Her obituary continues. “Garnetta was very hard-working. She often worked several clerk jobs simultaneously to help support her three children. Her fresh baked cinnamon rolls were a local favorite. She enjoyed snowmobiling, playing cards, and fishing. Garnetta also enjoyed going out for breakfast with friends. In her later years, she took pleasure in spending time with her special friend, Jim Haenke, especially traveling to the Florida Keys.”
The last time I saw Garnetta was in September at the funeral of her special friend Jim Haenke, and I was struck by how beautiful and serene she was, and how she was happy to see me. As it read in her obituary, “Garnetta will be remembered for loving, kind nature and those blue twinkling eyes.”
I am remembering how she and Jim had come to visit me in the Duluth hospital after my stroke and at St. Michael’s a few years later, and how pleasant they always were. Then there was the time Garnetta and Jim took part in the Biwabik Farmer’s Market around 2015, Jim and Garnetta selling the famous Haenke potatoes, and how they’d stop at my house with a bag of the delicious bounty of Lakeland-grown spuds.
Then there was the time Jim and Garnetta and I went to visit a Lakeland friend Mary Ann Marshall, and we had coffee and a delicious cake Berna had made for the occasion. Garnetta and Mary Ann and I had a lovely lunch at the Range Print Shop in Eveleth a few years back, and we talked a long time about the good old days.
And Garnetta and Jim, Berna and husband John often came to the VFW for hamburgers and spaghetti, and always Garnetta would smile with “those twinkling blue eyes” and wave a friendly hello. Godspeed, dear Garnetta.
