HIBBING — In one week, the Vern Fryklund Northwest Invitational and the Labor Day Shootout will be taking place.
It seems way too early for those two events to be here already, but that means summer is coming to an end.
It should be an interesting weekend.
Ryan Riihinen will be back to defend his Northwest title. He placed second at the Mesaba Country Club Men’s Club Tournament, falling to Jeff Thune, who I’m sure will be somewhere in the mix at the Northwest.
Gary Carlson won the Senior Division, and Bob Leaf won the Super Senior Division.
Due to COVID-19, I’m not sure who’s returning to this year’s tournament, but I have heard that the usual group from Florida might not be here.
It’s obviously better to be safe than sorry, so we’ll see who shows up and who doesn’t.
Just the fact that they’re holding the tournament is victory enough, and more than likely, a record number of golfers will probably sign up to play.
The club has already seen an increase in the numbers at the Spring and Summer Classics, and Gary Yeager is expecting another large turnout for the Fall Classic.
I’m sure it’s going to be wall-to-wall people at the Northwest, so I hope everyone follows coronavirus protocol to keep everybody safe.
———
As far as the Labor Day Shootout goes, drivers from Canada haven’t been at the track this summer, and I don’t know what their status is for the two-day weekend show.
I’m sure there will be numerous drivers from Minnesota there, probably along with Wisconsin.
I want to say congratulations to Derek Vesel, Tristan LaBarge, Chaston Finckbone, Chad Finckbone, Johnny Broking and Tyler Kintner for winning points titles at the Hibbing Raceway this season.
Just think. As of late June, there wasn’t any racing at the track. At least the raceway got the opportunity to open in July, and they’re getting the chance to run the Shootout.
That would have been a lot of lost revenue for the raceway had that been canceled.
Unfortunately for the Hibbing Curling Club, they got stuck when the Last Chance Bonspiel got called off.
It’s going to be a big weekend in Hibbing over the Labor Day holiday.
It’s going to be a lot of fun.
Just think, the column everybody is waiting for is coming next Sunday — my prediction on the Minnesota Vikings.
Stay safe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.