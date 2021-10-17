Cubby the Brula celebrated his 80th birthday last Sunday. His birthday isn’t until later in the month, but since it was to be a surprise party, his family had the festivities earlier.
About the middle name “the,” I’m not sure who started that, maybe me. Cubby is one of those unassuming guys, laid-back, easy-going, a fellow who gets along with everybody. About his nickname Cubby, he’s had that for years, a handle that fits him. His given name is Raymond, Ray for short. He’s built like a bear cub, and he’s strong as one too. He is a tireless worker in the VFW kitchen.
“Did you know about this?” he asked me as he entered the VFW and saw the good-sized crowd gathered with well-wishes. The surprise party had worked, thanks to daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Mark Heitzman, and son Rich Brula. He looked a little stunned, as taken-aback as Cubby ever looks. Nothing much appears to rattle his calm demeanor. The 70th birthday party he’d had a decade ago, and that occasion had been well-attended too.
Cubby is the kind of guy you imagine is always going to be there. A military funeral, he’ll be there in the uniform of the honor guard. Hamburger feed at the club, Cubby is doing the french fries. Veterans Day, he puts on his uniform and attends the school program and stops at the club homemade booyah and good camaraderie. Memorial Day, he stands proudly with the honor guard as the names of Gilbert’s war dead are read. The VFW he supports, stopping by for a few beers. His grandsons, he’s very proud of them.
Cubby has been a member of George and Mark Klobuchar VFW 4456 since he came home from serving in the Army in the early 1960s. The Cuban Missile Crisis was taking place as Cubby and fellow soldiers who’d been deployed to Germany were coming home. Cubby said there was concern among the soldiers the country was on the brink of a nuclear war. Fortunately the crisis was averted.
Cubby talks fondly about the old days living in Black Location just outside Gilbert near the iron mines. He was the only boy born to Joe and Agnes Brula, and there were two sisters Nellie and Margie. He is a local history buff and has scrapbooks of newspaper clippings of Gilbert goings-on. Cubby worked as a production truck driver at Erie Mining Company.
And if a person needs help on a project, or has a question about Gilbert history, or just wants to have a good old-fashioned conversation, Army veteran Cubby Brula is a fine choice. Happy 80.
