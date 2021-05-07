Word on the street is about two million Americans have signed an online petition demanding the federal government hand out $2,000 monthly checks to adults (plus $1,000 per kid) until we are through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The petition was posted on change.org by a restaurant owner named Stephanie Bonin, who argues that one-time checks for $1,200 aren’t doing the trick and that laid-off workers, furloughed workers, and the self-employed, are being crushed under the weight of COVID restrictions.
Six month ago – at the height of the pandemic and as states shut down just about everything in an attempt to squash the bug that might have been true.
Today, not so much.
If you’ve been to a mall, restaurant, box store, or home improvement barn as of late, then you know what I know – people are spending that stimmy money like it’s burning a literal hole in their pockets and very few people are staying home at this point.
The economy is chugging along just fine for the most part and several states have already fully opened and amazingly Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday that we will be joining the free states by the end of the month.
Business, in some sectors is booming. For example, first quarter 2021 new-vehicle sales are up more than 8 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020. Some automakers, including Toyota, Hyundai, Nissan, Subaru, and Kia, are seeing growth in the double digits.
Recent media reports from March show that sporting goods, clothing and food and beverage led the gains in spending and contributed to the best month for retail since the May 2020 gain of 18.3%, which came after the first round of stimulus checks.
And advance retail sales rose 9.8% for the month, according to a Commerce Department report.
Life seems to be returning to normal no matter how tightly Joe Biden clings to that black mask of his (when he can find it).
A lot of that spending can obviously be credited to the stimulus checks handed out by Biden in March. People used that cash to do what was hoped – stimulate the economy. But now it’s time to stop handing out free money because there is no such thing as free money.
It’s going to cost taxpayers a lot of money to back the trillions that have already been doled out across this great country to plenty of people in need – and many more people who spent it on ATVs, televisions, and Bitcoin stock.
The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that the federal government ran a deficit of $658 billion in March 2021, the sixth month of fiscal year 2021. The deficit—the difference between $267 billion in revenue and $925 billion in spending—was $487 billion greater than last March’s (adjusted for shifts in the timing of certain payments). The federal deficit has now swelled to $1.7 trillion in fiscal year 2021, 129% higher than at this point last year.
The U.S. National debt is now over $28 trillion (and climbing by the second). Since 2008 it has increased by $18 trillion.
That equals $84,000 of debt per citizen and more than $225,000 of debt per taxpayer.
We also have a $944 billion trade deficit, a $321 billion trade deficit with China alone, and we on the hook for $21 trillion in social security liability, $32 trillion in Medicare liability and $147 trillion in U.S. unfunded liabilities. That equals $443,632 of liability per citizen.
It shouldn’t surprise anyone that our elected representatives don’t mind living above their means. We are a country made up of people who have no problem living above our means.
The total personal debt in the U.S. is $21 trillion and climbing just as fast the national debt. That’s $64,141 of personal unfunded debt per U.S. citizen. There’s over $1 trillion in student loan debt, and over $992 billion in credit card debt.
You people owe a lot of money to a lot of other people.
It also appears that we are nowhere near the end of the current spending spree as papa Joe Biden and his crew are on a record pace for spending thus far – perhaps trying to figure out what comes after a trillion on the old number scale. Besides the COVID cash and tax breaks he’s offered up since January, he’s also proposed a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2022 budget.
Biden isn’t the only one looking to break the bank, Congress is right there with him. Members on both sides of the political aisle are just starting to push their pet projects through are looking to spend about $6 billion this session.
The requests include everything from $1,750,000 to spruce up the Japanese Garden in Portland, Ore., to $436,100 for a "meditation and restorative yoga" program in New Jersey, $2 million to fund a new art collection at the Brooklyn Museum in New York, and $2 million for a Pickleball and Fitness Circuit in Orange, Calif.
Cha-ching.
