There are 22 little islands and islets just off the shores of Australia in the western Pacific Ocean collectively known as the Northern Mariana Islands, a self-governing commonwealth that associates itself with the United States.
I’ve never been that far from home, but Google tells me about 57,000 people live there and since March there have been 48 confirmed COVID-19 cases, two of which resulted in deaths.
If the Heroes Act, also known as H.R. 6800, an 1,800-page bill passed by the Democratic led House of Representatives earlier this year, were to survive a vote in the Senate and be signed into law by the President in its current form, the Northern Mariana Islands would receive a minimum of $1.8 million for “nutrition assistance to prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus.”
That’s above and beyond their split of $20 billion earmarked for them along with Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Guam, and American Samoa.
That’s just one example of the spending spree of American tax dollars outlined in the Heroes Act and a drop in the cash bucket of the nearly $3 trillion stimulus package Democrats put forth.
Meanwhile, buried deep within the bill, somewhere long past where a normal human being stops reading, are the provisions for all the lucky Americans who scrape by on incomes of $75,000 a year for single folks and $150,000 for married couples: $1,200 in cold hard cash (plus or minus a few bucks for squeezing out kids).
Politicians and news pundits call it stimulus money, but I call it hush money – as in shut up, put your mask on and spend a little cash on something you don’t need to keep the economy going until after November.
In the real world, where working men and women don’t pocket millions annually from special interest groups or collect six-figure checks for writing books no one will ever read, $1,200 isn’t good for much - especially if a person is unemployed.
A $1,200 check and a free bowl of soup will get you a free bowl of soup plus few groceries for maybe three weeks.
But Senators and U.S. Representatives like Mitch McConnel and Nancy Pelosi don’t really care about any of that. They don’t even understand it or pretend to understand it.
They don’t grocery shop. They have people that do that for them. They don’t have car payments because they have drivers who chauffer them around and private planes to get them across the country to their various homes.
So they throw out a random number, like $1,200, to appease the peasants (regardless of whether they need it or not) and go about living their lives as if nothing has changed in the world, while the rest of us hope we aren’t next in the unemployment line.
If you are still employed and COVID hasn’t turned your life upside down, a stimulus check like that will buy you a nice, big television set to watch CNN every night. If you lost your job in 2020 due to COVID, that money might keep you from drowning for a minute or two but you’re still going under.
To add insult to injury, they base that payment on your income from 2019, when there was no pandemic. Never mind that thousands of people have lost income since March and it is virtually impossible to reflect that change on a tax return until next April.
You would think in a bill where elected officials are throwing out a number as unfathomable as $3 trillion there would be some accountability along with some real help for real Americans. Instead, the bill is yet another example of the insanity that is running rampant in Washington D.C.
If Congress wanted to help Americans feeling the squeeze, they would pass one clean bill that provides meaningful stimulus payments to all taxpayers (it is taxpayer money they are giving away), meaningful relief for small businesses destroyed by poor decision making by governors and other state leaders, additional unemployment benefits ($600 a week is nothing), and college loan relief (as in cancel the debt, it’s highway robbery anyway).
End of story.
But instead, the House of Representatives passed a stimulus package that barely recognizes the plight of the American worker and instead rains down money for dubious pet projects under the disguise of “coronavirus” relief. A bill filled with provisions like these and more:
• $10 million for the Bureau of the Census Working Capital Fund for necessary expenses incurred as a result of the coronavirus, including for payment of salaries and leave to Bureau of the Census staff resulting from the suspension of data collection for reimbursable surveys conducted for other Federal agencies plus another for “Periodic Censuses and Programs.” And another $400 million for “periodic censuses and programs” to remain available until Sept. 30, 2022, to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.
• $1 million for the Director of the National Science Foundation and the National Academies of Science and Engineering and Medicine to conduct a study on the current understanding of the spread of COVID-19 related disinformation on the internet and social media platforms.
• $300 million for “Community Oriented Policing Services.”
• $540 billion for making payments to metropolitan cities, counties, and other units of general local government to mitigate the fiscal effects stemming from the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease.
• $3.6 billion in Election resilience grants.
• $520 million for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, including for costs associated with the extended filing season. The money can be transferred by the Commissioner to the “Taxpayer Services,” “Enforcement,” or “Operations Support” of the IRS.
• $25 billion for an additional payment to the Postal Service Fund, for revenue forgone due to coronavirus.
• $10.15 billion for “Higher Education, of which Howard University would get a guaranteed $20 million and Gallaudet would get a guaranteed $11 million.
• $10 million for both the National Endowment for The Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
• $5 million for the House of Representatives for salaries and expenses and another $30 million set aside for expenditures for audits and investigations “relating to COVID-19 or similar pandemics.”
There’s more if you want to know about it. Search out the bill and read it for yourself or just sit back and let cable news tell you what to think while you wait around for your “free money.”
