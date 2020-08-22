She did not recognize her worth. She did not finish college as she dedicated her time to being a state-at-home mom. Inside, she felt less than some of the other moms and thought it was a negative that she did not finish her degree.
What she did not realize is the awe her kids had when they looked at her. They were pretty sure she was a superhero of sorts, being able to juggle caring for them, managing a household, and being kind to others even when the rest of the world was not.
She gave endless amounts of love and good and expressed joy so easily. She also gave them the gift of time that they appreciated and enjoyed.
Her heart and the person inside are what they admired the most. They only saw good when they looked at her.
Her value was not tied to a piece of paper. She was more than that, so much more than that.
•••
He made a mistake at work. It was a rookie mistake except he was not a rookie. He has long since been one, which was evident in his worn, but steady heads, the excess gray hair, and prominent wrinkles on his face.
He hated making mistakes and felt bad about it. It was even worse because the new company boss was putting him down for it.
What his boss did not realize is he is dealing with a sick parent. On top of that he has been helping his son, who lost his job, fix his vehicle, which is having transmission issues. So, he has been getting up early to watch over his grandson while his son goes on interviews, staying up late to help him get the truck fixed, and using his time off to bring his parent to appointments or run errands.
He is a dedicated, hard-working employee, having shown up on time for more than 20 years.
His new boss was missing his value. That should not reflect on the person he is or take away from the years of superior workmanship or the rock he is to his loved ones. Mistakes do not define us. It should not and did not define him. We cannot always get people to see that. But that is on them — not on us.
•••
She looked at the photograph her husband had captured of her and her daughter, and at first glance she noticed her love handles and thighs. She had gained a little extra weight.
Why are we instantly critical about ourselves?
What she did not notice at first was the look on her daughter’s face in the photo who was newly walking. There was sheer joy as she laughed while holding onto mommy’s hand and racing across the lawn.
They were both laughing and enjoying the moment. Our dress size should not and does not equate to our significance.
We should embrace being the person who loves being a parent and immensely enjoys the moments, such as these. The one who sees the joy captured and not the flaws.
•••
For what it is worth, we are more than a degree, a mistake, a dress size, or whatever negative aspect that we are using to define our value. We are also not better by just having a title, a position in a company, a big house, a fancy car, as those material items are immaterial in life.
The person we are inside is what matters — the good that we exhibit and the way that we interact with the world. The kindness that we show and the way we treat animals and people is what is important. Being good to others, especially kids and vulnerable people, makes you valuable in the eyes of those who we encounter throughout life.
For what it is worth, this is what should give us worth.
*Melissa Cox can be reached at MelissaCox2009@yahoo.com.
