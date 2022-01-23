She was a very pleasant woman with a lovely smile, and I wish I had known my third cousin better.
Leone Edna (Saukko) Kendrick was her name, and she would die at age 74, peacefully at home with her husband by her side on January 8, 2022. Leone was born to Oiva and Irene (Niemi) Saukko on June 26, 1947, she graduated from Eveleth High School in 1965 and the Duluth School of Cosmetology in 1966 and started her long career in cosmetology. A year later she married her high school sweetheart Millard Kendrick and they had two children, Chris and Julie.
She and Millard lived in Pike-Sandy where she operated Leone’s Beauty Shop in the home. “Her many talents would become apparent to anyone that knew her. She played the piano, autoharp and a bit of the accordion and would perform and sing many of the songs she wrote, toting her keyboard, autoharp and her 100-pound amplifier. She would perform at various venues and was many times the special music at the VRMC Nursing Home and Sand Lake Chapel,” the obituary reads. Her sister Anni Knutson had written, “Music was a love that stayed with her throughout all her life, often entertaining the residents at area nursing homes and writing little ditties for her children and grandchildren.” Many years she managed a beauty shop at the Virginia hospital and its nursing home.
And Leone loved her grandchildren and taught them life lessons, about growing trees and flowers and “off to the trails they would go.” These words were especially poignant: “Many times after the grandchildren left for home, she would sit and write them letters and cards and mail them out so they would get their own mail.” Then when the work of a summer’s day was complete, “she would retire to her beloved screen house to relax, sip tea and survey the fruits of her labor.”
Sadly, Leone lost her two brothers, Larry Saukko in November 2018 and Richard Saukko in November 2021. Both were 70. Her younger sister Anni Knutson survives Leone, along with a sister-in-law, Jane Saukko, and former sister-in-law, Shelley Saukko.
What I will most remember about Leone, her pleasant nature and how she would style my mother’s hair in the convalescent center the year my mother marked her 99th birthday, 2009. Mother would have her hair done by the daughter of her second cousin, Oiva Saukko. And my mother really liked her second cousins, Oiva and Axel, Oliver and Roger, Helen Haugen and Mildred Haugen, Lillian Forsman and Vienna Saukko, and their spouses, as evidenced by many photographs of anniversary parties and dances.
Now, about the fact that Leone and I were third cousins, my brother Larry explained it with words and a chart and a great deal of patience: Leone’s great-grandmother in Finland, Ulrika Saukko, and my great-grandfather in Finland, Yrjo Saukko, were sister and brother. They lived at the farm named Saukko on the south end of Saukko Lake. Later on Yrjo moved to the Kallio farm on the north end of the lake, and became Yrjo Kallio. According to old Finnish tradition, people’s surnames changed when they moved.
Rest in peace, Leone. May you be reunited with your father and mother, and may you and your brothers play music in heaven.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.