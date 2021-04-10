More than a thousand years ago, back in the 11th century, traders carried the spice called cardamom along the spice routes from its native India, mainly because it was very profitable commodity. Eventually cardamom made its way through Constantinople and was brought by the Vikings to the Nordic countries.
There it became popular with the Finnish and Swedish people in baking bread and pastries, and the traders made money. It was so expensive — and a thousand years later still is — because it needs to be harvested by hand and is very labor-intensive.
To this day the distinctive flavor and aroma of cardamom is the "star ingredient" in traditional Finnish biscuit called in the native language "pulla." And the reason for today's topic of cardamom is Yvonne Skrbec of Gilbert, who gifted me with a cardamom biscuit for Easter.
Yvonne, born and raised in North Dakota, isn't Finnish — she's French. She came to Minnesota to teach elementary school in Gilbert, and she met future husband Leo Skrbec. They married and raised a family and she taught in various Range schools until retirement.
She had grown up baking with her mother and sisters. Her family had a farm near Langdon, North Dakota, and they made do with things raised on the farm, as town was far away. Yvonne loves to garden and cook and bake. I once told Yvonne that my mother baked bread and biscuit all the time, but that I had never acquired the skill of making yeast breads or kneading the dough. I couldn't imagine tackling such daunting projects as making potica or strudel.
My first recollection a long time ago of the aromatic pulla was that I didn't care for it. My mother, who was a wonderful baker of whole wheat bread, apple pies and blueberry pies and chocolate cake with seven-minute white frosting, also made pulla, but not too often.
Finland-born Karen Kiviluoma was an expert at biscuit-making, and the "biscuit brigade" as I called the Laskiainen ladies who made pulla for the festival-goers turned out hundreds of braided loaves of pulla. Then there are the Ladies of Kaleva who make wonderful pulla for their fall bazaars.
Cardamom even goes back to the ancient Greeks who thought highly of cardamom, and the Greek physician Hippocrates wrote about its therapeutic properties, identifying it as a digestive aid. Due to demand in ancient Greece and Rome, the cardamom trade developed into a grand business.
Back to the Finnish pulla. I know that the Finnish language is big on very long words, so I looked up how to spell and say cardamom in Finnish. The result? Kardemumma, or if you wish a longer term: Kardemummapensas. As for pronouncing it, in Finnish the accent is always on the first syllable. And in honor of Yvonne Skrbec's tasty cardamom bread, in French it's cardamome.
