This year, the Goodman Auditorium in Virginia, Minnesota, will become a memory. A new era arises.

The merger of the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert districts produced Rock Ridge High School and its modern state-of-the-art auditorium. The new school replaces a lot of storied architecture in these towns, including one of the classic high school theaters built on the Mesabi Iron Range a century ago.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments