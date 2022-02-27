On this day of 2/22/22, I am remembering an old family friend named Grace Ragle, born February 22, 1923, in North Dakota. Grace died in 2019 at the age of 96 and was sharp-witted until the end.
And one thing she never missed about leaving North Dakota, she told me and she told her good friend, my mother, many times — the never-ending wind across the plains. Well, Grace, we’ve got it now in Minnesota — some call this East Dakota.
It has been one nasty inclement winter, even brutal, and it has kept us in its icy clutches too long. Snow has been abundant, and we still have March to go, and April. I had to take the vehicle out, even though the prospect of leaving the house wasn’t big on my wish list. When the big basswood in the backyard creaks in the wind, of which there has been plenty, I know it’s cold.
But not as cold as it gets in Antarctica. Right now in Antarctica it’s 52 below and by 10 p.m. it will have warmed up to 37 below. I thought of Antarctica the other day when my significant other Gerry was shoveling off the “dock,” the wooden walkway from the back porch to the garage.
I inquired about his 6-month stay in Antarctica. Many years ago he and Billy Maki from rural Eveleth went there on a special construction assignment at the Navy base at McMurdo Sound, Gerry as a welder and Billy as a carpenter. “It was 73 below when we got there,” Gerry said. The plane’s refueling stop before they got to Antarctica had been New Zealand nearly 4,000 miles from Antarctica. And it’s true that there were lots and lots of penguins of all sizes in Antarctica and they are cute.
Back to the weather in these parts. The coldest temperature ever recorded in Minnesota was -60 degrees, in Tower, in 1996. With that record, Minnesota is tied with North Dakota and Idaho for fifth lowest-ever recorded temperature, according to Wikipedia.
I opened the back door today to retrieve the newspaper and said a silent thank-you to my paper carrier. I saw his tracks in the snow and thought, this young man gets up in the wee hours to pick up the papers and deliver them, and to him I give kudos for trudging through snow in the dark just so I can read the obits.
Today the sun is shining brightly and I hear the crunching of tires as a car turns up the street past my house, not a good sign of a break in the subzero temps. Sure enough. I check the weather on my phone and tonight at 10 it will be -15, 3 a.m. -20, 5 a.m. -22 and 7 a.m. -24.
As for a February thaw, there might be one in May.
