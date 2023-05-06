Five years ago, I had written, “The Memorial Mass was beautiful, a very touching tribute, the pageantry exquisite and the music appropriate for delivering a formal goodbye. And the lunch and fellowship that followed was filled with laughter and friendly conversation.
“The only thing missing was the man of the hour, the Rev. Frank Perkovich—Father Perk.
“Family and friends of Father Perk gathered at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church is his hometown of Chisholm to say farewell and Godspeed. Born on Christmas Eve 1928 in Chisholm, he died five months before he would have turned 90.
“At the Memorial Mass such a procession down the aisle there was—and as the clergy passed by the pews, I could just picture Father Perk saying, “Ohhhh, isn’t this something?” Then he would fold his hands as if in prayer and raise them skyward and deliver a giggle. And he would have been in his glory.”
---
Father Perk surely was a priest of the people. Father Perk visited in nursing homes, hospitals and at people’s homes, and he did so without being asked. He had an inside knowledge of the people he served. When I suffered a stroke several years ago, Father Perk came to me at the hospital. I had drifted in and out of consciousness in an induced coma, but the vision of Father was clear and comforting. Some while later I learned that he had performed last rites.
Father Perk was a master at speaking, his funeral eulogies befitting the person who had died, and ending with an appropriate poem. And Father Perk had a stellar sense of humor. His standard greeting to me—“Meet the Press!” Then he’d giggle.
Today, on the 50th anniversary of the Polka Mass, one can be sure the soul of dear Father Perk will be among the people that gather at Eveleth’s Resurrection Church. He will be smiling from heaven, and saying, “Welcome to this beauuuu…tiful church, and hear the beauuuuuu…tiful songs of the Polka Mass!” To Johnny Snidarich and all those responsible for today’s event, he’s saying, “Thanks for remembering.”
And the happy, humorous, caring and sometimes a little bit sarcastic spirit that was Father Perk will be with those assembled to celebrate the Polka Mass he created half a century ago.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.