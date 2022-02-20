It would be the last time I would see my old friend, Donald Purkat — at the funeral Mass in September for his dear sister, Jean Korsman. He had left his beloved McKinley as the infirmities of advancing age said he could no longer be on his own, and his lovely wife Jane had died five years earlier on her 90th birthday.
Don would die February 1, 2022, at Essentia Health – Northern Pines in Aurora. My plans to visit him there would be unfulfilled, a card I had meant to send still sat on the table. Then in early February Joe Purkat called with the news that his father had died.
“He wasn’t hungry anymore, and when that happens,” Joe’s voice trailed off. Hospice help was great for the family, he said. “He died peacefully.” Joe also said he had called a dear classmate of his father’s, fellow 94-year-old Willie Pershern.
A couple of years back Don wanted to have an announcement in the paper about a 75-year reunion of the Gilbert High School Class of 1945 (of which he was the salutatortian) and that the get-together had been cancelled, due partly because of the pandemic -- and mostly because Don and his classmate Willie, “92-year-old World War II Navy veterans,” didn’t know how to contact surviving members of the class of 36. “That’s a story in itself,” Don had told me.
So speaking of stories, Don had plenty of them. At the Purkat place in McKinley, Don collected all manner of junk and treasure. He liked to acquire stuff -- when I’ve watched the show called “American Pickers,” I would envision Don inviting them to stop in and look around.
He liked to stop by nursing homes and visit people, and when I was at St. ichael’s for a time, he showed me a special certificate he and Jane had received in honor of an anniversary. He stopped frequently at the Range Print Shop in Eveleth to laminate stories from the newspaper to preserve them, and he would send cards with kind messages. And he was intensely interested in the welfare of veterans, and as his obituary states , “One of his best experiences was being a part of the Honor Flight to Washington D.C.”
Memorial Mass for Donald Joseph Purkat will be Friday, February 25, at 1 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Chuyrch in Gilbert with visitation at the church at 9 a.m.
Survivors include his children, Daniel (Sheila), David, Jarad, Dennis (Lisa), Michael, JaNeen and Joe; daughter-in-law, Patsy Purkat; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a sister, Marge Walling. He is preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Ann; wife, Jane; son, Jan; granddaughter, Jennifer; granddaughter-in-law, Theresa; siblings: Cyril, Rosemary Prosen and Jeanette Korsman.
Before his son Joe and I would end our telephone visit that early February day, he would say of his father and his mother, “Hopefully we can carry on what they taught us — how to treat people and love the people around us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.