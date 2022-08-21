They were the sweethearts of the Gilbert High School class of 1976, Shelly Kangas and Mike Skenzich, a classmate said. They would marry shortly after graduation, and they would have a son and a daughter.
Forty-six years have passed since those days, and Shelly and Mike had spent all of them together. But last week people came to the funeral home to bid a sad goodbye to Shelly, who had died August 9, 2022, in a Duluth hospital.
Her beloved Mike was there, her son Jeremy and daughter Nicki Jones were there, her mother Lil Kangas and her sister Sandy Bozich were there, and many friends were there. A memorial service would be held at United in Christ Lutheran Church the next day.
Her obituary read:
“Shelly was born May 25, 1958, in Virginia, to Charles and Lillian (Karppinen) Kangas. She was a 1976 graduate of Gilbert High School and married Michael Skenzich on July 10, 1976.
“Shelly owned and operated an in-home daycare, worked at the Roman Villa in Gilbert, was a clerk at the Gilbert IGA, was a teller at the First National Bank in Gilbert and retired from Northland Village Assisted Living in Hoyt Lakes as an office administrator.
“Shelly enjoyed bowling and competitive card games against Mike. She taught herself to knit, making slippers and hats for family and friends. In the last year she focused on making little hats for newborns and preemies.
“Survivors include her husband, Michael; daughter, Nicki (Dustin) Jones of Houston, TX; son, Jeremy (Julie) Skenzich of Gilbert; grandchildren, Alex and Joe; mother, Lillian Kangas; sister, Sandy (Joe) Bozich; niece, Catina (Brad) Sandnas; three great-nephews, Ashton, Noah and Aidan; her canine companions, Mya, Blue, Buster and Bonzer. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles; sister, Connie; her in-laws, Nick and Nancy Skenzich; brother-in-law, Dave Skenzich; great niece, Addisyn.”
Mike and Shelly were together 50 years and had been married 46 years, Mike told me at her visitation. They had started going together when they were in junior high or high school, and as the saying goes, the rest is history. There was sadness in Mike’s eyes, but he smiled as he greeted friends who had come to pay their respects, and to share reminiscences of the old days.
Her dear mother said it all happened so fast, that Shelly’s cancer had spread, and a good outcome was not to be. Lil at 91 is a strong woman with plenty of Finnish sisu. She lost her daughter Connie when Connie was a little girl, now all these years later, she was bidding farewell to another.
But the family will endure for they have each other. And their memories of Shelly.
