They were the sweethearts of the Gilbert High School class of 1976, Shelly Kangas and Mike Skenzich, a classmate said. They would marry shortly after graduation, and they would have a son and a daughter.

Forty-six years have passed since those days, and Shelly and Mike had spent all of them together. But last week people came to the funeral home to bid a sad goodbye to Shelly, who had died August 9, 2022, in a Duluth hospital.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments