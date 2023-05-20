The family and friends of Rudolph Zattoni gathered May 15 at Eveleth’s Resurrection Church to say goodbye. But the indomitable spirit that was Rudy will live on in fond memory. He had lived to age 95, and his memory was sharp to the end.
Rudy had died February 21, 2023. Now at his funeral Mass the finality that Rudy is gone became reality. Rudy’s descendants gathered—daughter Gina (Jeff) Hunsinger, Peter (Cheryl) Zattoni, John (Lynette Wheelock) Zattoni, and Paul (Deborah) Zattoni, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rudy’s friends of all ages were there. And I imagined Rudy smiling down from heaven.
Rudy lost his beloved wife eight years ago. He had married Roberta “Bobbette” Kulaszewicz on May 2, 1953. Now Rudy and Bobbette are reunited in heaven. Rudy was born on September 20, 1927, in Eveleth, the son of Celeste and Josephine Zattoni, immigrants from the Tyrol region of northern Italy. Rudy was proud of his Tyrolean roots and had traveled there.
In Rudy’s working years, he made and delivered mining explosives. He sailed with the Merchant Marine and was an Army soldier who fought in the Korean War. He was an active volunteer in the VFW, Lions Club, Trentini Club, Meals on Wheels, and the Knights of Columbus. Praying the rosary was a part of his daily routine. He was in the Gilbert VFW Honor Guard into his late 80s.
And as his obituary said, family was everything to him. Surely Rudy and Bobbette were smiling down from heaven, as three generations of Zattonis gathered to bid farewell to father, grandfather and great-grandfather dear Rudy.
