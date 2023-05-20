The family and friends of Rudolph Zattoni gathered May 15 at Eveleth’s Resurrection Church to say goodbye. But the indomitable spirit that was Rudy will live on in fond memory. He had lived to age 95, and his memory was sharp to the end.

Rudy had died February 21, 2023. Now at his funeral Mass the finality that Rudy is gone became reality. Rudy’s descendants gathered—daughter Gina (Jeff) Hunsinger, Peter (Cheryl) Zattoni, John (Lynette Wheelock) Zattoni, and Paul (Deborah) Zattoni, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rudy’s friends of all ages were there. And I imagined Rudy smiling down from heaven.

