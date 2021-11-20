Some people just love to complain — me included.
But certain types of people LIVE to complain, dwelling amongst the lost souls that inhabit imaginary places like Twitter, hiding behind their keyboards in sad seclusion commenting, mostly negatively, on anything and everything.
They are mostly your average everyday Joes and Janes without much of a social media following and even less of a life. I like to refer to them as Entry Level Internet Trolls.
ELIT for short.
Ironically — and much to my personal satisfaction — most of their comments go sight unseen or if they are read by another human being, they are quickly forgotten or don’t even register with the reader, who is also most likely another Internet troll hoping his or her latest cyber snipe hits home with whomever they’ve decided is the target of their angst at that particular moment.
In their imaginary kingdom, where they are all knowing and all powerful, the ELIT likely believe they are making a difference or getting under someone’s skin or at the very least ruining someone’s day.
But when no one responds with a happy little push of the like button, it must drive them nuts.
An ELIT has very little influence on the world or their surroundings. They go largely unnoticed or ignored so it’s like the old tree falling in the forest bit: If nobody is there to hear it, does it really make a sound?
Common sense would dictate that a falling tree does indeed make a sound whether a human being is there to hear it or not and at the very least, there is a pretty good chance that if the tree falls in a place that will eventually be visited by a man, woman, child, or even a deer — say across a trail or road — then the fallen tree will be witnessed and acknowledged.
You can’t really say the same about the Internet and the garbage spewed there.
This is particularly true when it comes to social media because despite the millions and millions of random souls scrolling through, on, over and within it daily, there is a good chance that some random 280 character nugget of nonsense an ELIT decided to share with the world won’t be seen by anyone.
There’s just too much of that sort of thing going on.
Nobody can keep up with it all and what that means for most people is unless you are somebody of some sort of importance — someone known far and wide as someone with some sort of influence (good or bad) — there’s a really good chance you are wasting time Tweeting out nonsense.
This rings particularly true if you are one of those people who endlessly complains about everything — from national politics, to the service at your local restaurant, to the uncomfortable desk chair at work.
I’m here to let you in on a little secret: Even if your Tweet or status is seen, very few will acknowledge its existence.
One reason for that, particularly when it comes to Twitter, is as a collective society we’ve decided that it’s ok to follow and friend random strangers who most likely share our same interests but beyond that are completely detached from us in any meaningful way.
And a majority of those people are just other ELIT whining about anything and everything, none of which matters.
If my hypothesis is true — that very few people outside of ELIT actually cares or acknowledges what an ELIT is spouting off about on any given day on social media — then I would guess a couple people reading this right now are feeling a little triggered.
I hope I didn’t hurt your feelings.
Buck up little camper, it’s not all doom and gloom. I’ll let you in on a little secret: At least one person is reading your ramblings.
Me.
I’ll admit it, one of my guilty pleasures is going online when I’m bored and reading Twitter tirades.
I enjoy chuckling at ELIT opinions — and more to the point — the lack of human response to well thought out musings.
It warms my heart to know that someone, somewhere offended you in some fashion that provoked a biting commentary that flowed from deep within your soul, through your fingertips, into a plastic keyboard, and into cyberspace at the speed of light and landed with a big, fat splat.
