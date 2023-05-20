Young parents know the phrases. “Don’t blink.” “It’ll be gone before you know it.” “Cherish these times.”

Old people talk like this when they see your child screaming after two hours of sleep on a work night as you wash excrement off a teddy bear. Typically, the words fall flat. It’s baffling to imagine time flying when the hours crawl slower than your loud baby.

