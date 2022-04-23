DO YOU NEED AND EYEWITNESS?

Eyewitness testimony. Many of us turn on “Eyewitness News” supposedly to get the facts. But the truth is eyewitness news can be problematic. Can we really believe everything we see?
One of the primary reasons Christians believe that Jesus was resurrected from the dead is because of eyewitness testimony. In Acts 10, the apostle Peter says, “We were witnesses to all that [Jesus] did in Judea and Jerusalem,” meaning during Jesus’ ministry. Then Peter, speaking of Jesus’ death and resurrection, said Jesus appeared “not to all the people, but to us who were chosen by God as witnesses” (Acts 10:41).
This is one of at least 10 references in Acts to eyewitnesses affirming the resurrection of Jesus, and there are several verses elsewhere in the New Testament that allude to it as well. Paul even reported that Jesus appeared to more than 500 believers “at one time” (1 Corinthians 15:6).
But let’s think about Eyewitness testimony! In court cases and the reversal of criminal convictions, eyewitness testimony has often been a problem — a huge problem.
The Innocence Project (an organization that uses DNA testing to exonerate those wrongfully convicted of crimes) says, “mistaken eyewitness identifications contributed to approximately 69% of the more than 375 wrongful convictions in the United States overturned by post-conviction DNA evidence.” One-third of these overturned cases rested on the testimony of two or more mistaken eyewitnesses. Yet, traditional eyewitness identifications remain among the most commonly used and compelling evidence brought against criminal defendants.”
On this Second Sunday in Easter we come to the story of the resurrected Jesus appearing to his disciples when Thomas was not present. When Thomas later arrives, his colleagues tell him what they’ve seen, but Thomas is not convinced. He’s hearing eyewitness talk from no fewer than 10 of his friends, all of whom have spent a lot of time with Jesus and certainly shouldn’t have any problem identifying him.
But Thomas is nobody’s fool. People don’t get up and walk around after they’re dead and buried, so the eyewitness testimony, no matter that it’s unanimous in claiming Jesus is alive, isn’t enough to sway him.
But then, a week later, Thomas finds himself face to face with Jesus and invited to touch the nail prints in his hands and the wound in his side. As we know, Thomas blurts out, “My Lord and my God!” and Jesus’ response almost sounds like a scolding: “Have you believed because you have seen me? Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have come to believe.”
Seeing is believing, we sometimes say, but Jesus seems to want it the other way around: Believing is seeing. And certainly, that’s how it has to be for us who follow Jesus. Although the New Testament does speak of eyewitnesses, our conviction that Jesus is a living Lord doesn’t start there, but in faith.
Certainly, Jesus’ statement tells us that what’s required in this earthbound world in terms of evidence, testimony and proof is not currency in the kingdom of God. What’s required for our spiritual lives is faith, which the writer of Hebrews describes as the “evidence of things not seen” (11:1, KJV).
C.S. Lewis once famously remarked that he believed in Christianity just like he believed in the sun: “Not only because I see it,” he said, “but because by it I see everything else.”
Picking up on Lewis’ comment, Brandon Ambrosino, who covers culture and religion for Vox.com, wrote, “That’s how I see Jesus’ resurrection; not so much an event I look at, as an event I look through. For me, it remains the interpretive key to the entire universe. …….Each morning, the sun is reborn; each spring, harvests come back to life; after each disappointment, our dashed hopes are reanimated, and soar to even newer heights. For all the death and evil and greed and ugliness of our world, I can’t shake the fact that every last atom of this place is pulsing in time with the rhythm of resurrection”.
So, as we gather on this Sunday after Easter, it’s not to look for more evidence to confirm that the resurrection of Jesus happened, but to celebrate how it helps us interpret the world, and to receive from it both our daily hope and our long-term joy in living. Christ is risen! He is risen, indeed!
Rev. Terry L. Tilton, ret.
Pastor, Chisholm United Methodist Church
