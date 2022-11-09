Graham Cole begins an essay with this paragraph: “He took the blade. It was bright silver. He loved the way it glistened. It felt good in his hand. He cut deep into her chest again and again. He showed no emotion, no recognition of her humanity. She lay motionless, her life gone. He made no attempt to cover the body. Later that night over a beer, he openly talked to a stranger in the bar about what he had done. The stranger felt ill.”
What does the paragraph mean? If the words refer to a serial killer boasting about his latest savage triumph, the sentences are pretty ghastly, and the man in the bar should call the police. On the other hand, if the words refer to a forensic pathologist, who is talking about an autopsy of a particularly interesting corpse, there is no criminality (though there may be a lack of professionalism in talking like this to a stranger). How to interpret the quoted lines depends entirely on the context.
Depending on the context, there can be a wide variety of meanings when someone says, “I believe in Jesus.” To some folks, this phrase merely means acknowledging that he was an actual person who really lived on this earth a couple of thousand years ago. These individuals often view Jesus as the founder of a major religion, just as Muhammad and Buddha were. Many people “believe in Jesus” like they believe in George Washington. They recognize that he is an important historical figure, admire many of his accomplishments, but don’t really believe he has any relevance for life today.
For others, “believing in Jesus” is seen as a significant religious commitment. Yet, their understanding of the Jesus in whom they claim to believe can be very distorted. For example, some people think of Jesus as basically a divine policeman always looking over their shoulder, trying to catch them doing something wrong. Feelings of guilt and remorse fuel a relationship with this type of Jesus. In the eyes of others, a “gentle Jesus, meek and mild” always turns the other cheek, is always completely accepting, and is never angry or disappointed with us or our behavior. For some, Jesus is essentially a personal “genie,” whose main purpose is to grant our every wish. If we desire to be healthy, wealthy, or wise, all we have to do is “pray in faith” and this “Jesus,” will give us what we request. Others (in quasi-Christian groups) see Jesus as a pretty impressive second-string god, but certainly not to be identified with the one, true God.
Friend, do you truly believe in Jesus? By that I mean, do you believe that Jesus Christ is the eternal Son of God? Do you believe that he died on the cross in your place and conquered death by rising from the grave? Do you believe your acceptance by God depends not upon anything you do or avoid doing, but rather on what Jesus has done for you, through his death and resurrection? Do you believe Jesus is truly “the pearl of great price,” and that nothing in life is more important than knowing, loving, and serving him? Do you believe what the Bible teaches about Jesus when it says (John 3:36) “Whoever believes in the Son (Jesus Christ) has eternal life. Whoever rejects the Son will not see life, for God’s wrath remains on him.” If you do not “believe in Jesus” this way, I fear you may be making a huge, eternal mistake.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.