Graham Cole begins an essay with this paragraph: “He took the blade. It was bright silver. He loved the way it glistened. It felt good in his hand. He cut deep into her chest again and again. He showed no emotion, no recognition of her humanity. She lay motionless, her life gone. He made no attempt to cover the body. Later that night over a beer, he openly talked to a stranger in the bar about what he had done. The stranger felt ill.”

What does the paragraph mean? If the words refer to a serial killer boasting about his latest savage triumph, the sentences are pretty ghastly, and the man in the bar should call the police. On the other hand, if the words refer to a forensic pathologist, who is talking about an autopsy of a particularly interesting corpse, there is no criminality (though there may be a lack of professionalism in talking like this to a stranger). How to interpret the quoted lines depends entirely on the context.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments