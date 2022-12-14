“And Mary gave birth to her firstborn son and wrapped him in swaddling clothes and laid him in a manger, because there was no place for them in the inn.” (Luke 2:7)

Luke’s account of the birth of Jesus is considered one of the most beautiful stories ever written. There are many folks, however, who insist it is a fictional story, without any root in what actually occurred. For more than a century, skeptical scholars have claimed that much of the New Testament is legendary, invented by early Christians in the decades after Jesus’ crucifixion. These folks have insisted the birth narratives found in the Gospels of Matthew and Luke might evoke warm feelings on Christmas Eve, but have nothing to do with real history. A few have even claimed that Jesus of Nazareth probably never existed.

