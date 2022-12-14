“And Mary gave birth to her firstborn son and wrapped him in swaddling clothes and laid him in a manger, because there was no place for them in the inn.” (Luke 2:7)
Luke’s account of the birth of Jesus is considered one of the most beautiful stories ever written. There are many folks, however, who insist it is a fictional story, without any root in what actually occurred. For more than a century, skeptical scholars have claimed that much of the New Testament is legendary, invented by early Christians in the decades after Jesus’ crucifixion. These folks have insisted the birth narratives found in the Gospels of Matthew and Luke might evoke warm feelings on Christmas Eve, but have nothing to do with real history. A few have even claimed that Jesus of Nazareth probably never existed.
Robert J. Hutchison notes, however, that today even many secular scholars are questioning these skeptical conclusions. In his book, Searching for Jesus: New Discoveries in the Quest for Jesus of Nazareth—And How They Confirm the Gospel Accounts”(Thomas Nelson, 2015), Hutchinson reports there is a “revolution” going on in New Testament studies, with more and more experts concluding that the four Gospels (Matthew, Mark, Luke and John) provide essentially accurate accounts of Jesus’ life and ministry. This includes both scholars who have strong Christian convictions and those who consider themselves completely “non-religious.”
According to Hutchinson, this revolution is being fueled by two developments. First, archaeological discoveries in the past fifteen years are confirming the existence of many people, places and beliefs mentioned in the New Testament. This includes finding a number of ossuaries, or burial boxes, with inscriptions referring to figures in the New Testament.
Secondly, there is a growing consensus that the Gospels were composed much earlier than previously thought. For example, one British scholar, who professes to be an agnostic, argues that Mark may have been written before 40 A.D., less than ten years after Jesus’ crucifixion. Based on clues found within the texts, there are now many experts who believe all four accounts were written prior to 70 A.D. That is a significant shift from a generation ago when it was often assumed the Gospels were all composed after 70 A.D.
The earlier dates are significant because this means the accounts were composed while many eyewitnesses to Jesus’ ministry were still alive. It also means that Christian teachings, such as Jesus being the divine Son of God, were not something created by the Church many decades after Jesus was on earth, but rather were the beliefs of his first Jewish followers, beliefs they very likely held because of what they had been taught by Jesus himself. It also means that Luke’s (and Matthew’s) account of Jesus’ birth was likely not a product of creative fiction, but rather based on his interview with someone who had actually been in Bethlehem that night, Jesus’ mother, Mary.
Friends, the story of Jesus’ birth is beautiful for a variety of reasons. I think it is powerful, however, for one reason—because it is true. There is good reason to believe Jesus was born in Bethlehem so that he would, as the angel old Joseph, “save his people from their sins.” Jesus would accomplish this through his death and resurrection, events which there is also good reason to believe actually happened. May the wonder, beauty, and truth of Christmas fill us with hope and joy during this season and throughout the year.
Rev. Dan Erickson, Senior Pastor Chisholm Baptist Church
