There’s been a lot of debate over the last few months as to whether or not high school sports, or for that matter, any sports should be played this fall with COVID-19 lurking in the wings.
Is it safe to play? What would be the consequences of playing? Is there enough testing to go around? What, if any, are the side effects if a player or team gets infected with the coronavirus?
They’re all legitimate questions, and not easy ones to answer.
The Minnesota State High School League had to grapple with that question a couple of weeks ago.
After much debate, it was determined that football and volleyball will not play this fall. They will wait until the spring to get back to competing level.
Girls swimming, girls tennis, boys and girls soccer and boys and girls cross country will compete, with practices beginning Monday.
What their schedules will look like is a mystery at the moment, but I’m sure their number of games and meets will be reduced in some form or fashion.
I’ve always been a proponent of playing baseball, golf and softball in the fall.
It’s not like football where you need three weeks of training before you play your first game.
Most kids have played summer baseball, and they’re ready to go. Same with golf, plus, the conditions are better. I’d rather play in 75-degree weather than 45-degree, windy, blustery conditions.
Hold the state tournaments at the end of September. The weather is still pretty good at that time of the year, or you could go into mid-October at the latest.
Nobody likes to break from tradition, at least not until this crazy, strange year. That’s when you try new things. It can’t hurt. Once things are settled down, then it can go back to normal, or as close to normal as it can get.
At the college level, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, who was with the Minnesota Vikings, has called off all football games, along with the PAC 12.
To me, they’re doing the smart thing because no one knows the consequences of playing these games.
The ACC and SEC, that’s a whole different ball of wax. I don’t believe their commissioners are thinking properly. They’re so arrogant. They believe they have the measures to keep their players safe. I know why they’re doing it, but I’ll keep that answer to myself.
Unless you’re in a bubble like the NBA and NHL, you can’t keep these student/athletes safe.
Just look at baseball. These are grown men, and some of them couldn’t follow the rules. You tell me if you’re going to keep college students from partying on campus?
They believe they have the best professionals in the medical fields on their campuses, which means they know more than the University of Minnesota or the Mayo Clinic.
Football, to them, is more important than the safety of their athletes.
According to the professionals, the complications, or side effects of COVID-19 could affect an individuals’ heart, increasing their chances of long-term health issues.
Is that worth the risk?
Let’s weigh this out. On one hand, let’s play and die, or let’s not play and live. The scale should be balanced on the safe side of that.
There’s a lot of big men on a football team, and if they contact the disease, the implications get a lot more serious.
All it takes is one death, and the lawsuits will be out in full force.
The NFL is going to run into the same issue. They’ve already had players opt out of the season.
What are they going to do if a team tests positive? Are they going to forfeit games? Or are they going to shut down the season?
Those are interesting questions to ponder.
I want to see sports as much as the next person, and I want to cover high school events this fall, but if it means putting people’s lives in jeopardy, it’s not worth the risk.
