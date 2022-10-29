When Lisa Fitzpatrick, a 61-year-old Duluth woman volunteering for Democrat Ben DeNucci’s Senate 7 campaign walked up to a Hibbing home on Oct. 15 and allegedly pulled 8th District Congressman Republican Pete Stauber’s political pamphlet out of a mailbox and replaced it with a DeNucci pamphlet, it touched off a firestorm of activity on social media.

Fitzpatrick has been formally charged via summons and will have a court date later, Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey confirmed via email last week.

