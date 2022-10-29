When Lisa Fitzpatrick, a 61-year-old Duluth woman volunteering for Democrat Ben DeNucci’s Senate 7 campaign walked up to a Hibbing home on Oct. 15 and allegedly pulled 8th District Congressman Republican Pete Stauber’s political pamphlet out of a mailbox and replaced it with a DeNucci pamphlet, it touched off a firestorm of activity on social media.
Fitzpatrick has been formally charged via summons and will have a court date later, Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey confirmed via email last week.
She faces charges of mail theft and removing mail from a depository without claim or right, according to a press release. The charges carry a maximum sentence of three years in prison or a $5,000 fine, or both, it states.
At a time when doorbell cameras are on just about everyone’s house, how could she have possibly thought she wouldn’t get caught doing something so dumb and pointless?
Let’s face it: Nobody is reading those flyers and if they are, they certainly aren’t basing their votes on them.
At least I hope not.
My guess is she just wasn’t thinking logically and let her emotions take over, which pretty much sums up the state of politics in 2022.
How else can you explain why Fitzpatrick — a highly educated individual who holds a director position at the University of Minnesota-Duluth — decided to allegedly swipe Stauber’s campaign literature despite it being a felony level offense.
Far left and far right supporters of candidates across the state and country seem willing to do just about anything to get their man or woman elected and keep the evil that is the other side out of power.
The sad reality is the rest of us in the middle know the truth — politics is mostly a shell game. A con. A ruse. A Wizard of Oz like production where even though we’ve all seen behind the curtain we still choose to believe that Candidate A offers hope while Candidate B is the REAL problem.
That’s the message all of the candidates are sending far and wide this election season, much like every other election season in my lifetime. But this year it seems the angry, targeted, rhetoric is being spread at a record clip.
My mailbox has been chock full of the same type of political flyers Fitzpatrick was peddling (and allegedly stealing) for weeks on end.
Political propaganda arriving via the U.S. Mail or stuffed into front doors is nothing new. It’s the easy way to get a candidate’s message to a wide variety of voters before election day.
Last weekend alone my family received 10 such pamphlets stuffed into our tiny mailbox.
They really are a waste of money and time, especially if you are a voter looking for real information on candidates.
Most are just nasty, targeted hate ads from one party to the other. Of the 10 flyers last weekend, five of them were basic “I stand for this or that,” while four of them were what I would call targeted “scare tactic” type pamphlets. Two of those particular flyers listed the Minnesota Democratic Farmer-Labor Party on the return address. One came from the Jennifer Schultz Volunteer Committee and one came from the Minnesota AFL-CIO.
None of the four “scare tactic” flyers offered much in the way of what the supported candidate stands for — just what evil will be perpetrated by the competition. And they are very specific in who they are targeting.
For example, my wife and daughter are on the delivery address line of two of them. On the Schultz flyer the headlines say “Pete Stauber has put women at risk,” and goes on to talk about “extreme” abortions, abortion bans, and voting against “contraception access” as part of a larger no vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act.
The other is a Walz flyer stating “Scott Jensen’s far-right, extremist views will set Minnesota back 70 years.”
Both feature blood red coloring around Jensen and Stauber.
One pamphlet from an Iron Range candidate for state office addressed to both my daughters features a photo of the said candidate surrounded by a large group of women. Another, which supports a different Range candidate, addressed to my wife, who is in healthcare, alleges his opponent is a “bad apple” because he “doesn’t trust women to make their own decisions,” chooses “big corporations and the wealthy over our schools,” and puts “puts profits over patients.”
The word extreme is liberally used throughout all the above mentioned literature.
Give me a break.
Any legitimate point these politicians are trying to make is lost in the messaging. These candidates must think we are all simpleton idiots who are so devoted to their parties that scary colors, and scary words, are all we need to see to vote them into office.
Maybe if more of the campaign literature was positive and constructive, the majority of it wouldn’t end up in the garbage can at my local post office, which has been filled with them for the last month.
