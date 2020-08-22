This week’s flavor of the moment narrative flopping freely from the lips of Democrats and their self-involved Hollywood type benefactors, is that President Orange Man is out to destroy the United States Postal Service.
What’s next, the kitchen sink?
It’s hard to keep up sometimes, but here’s the long and short of it: Someone in Portland, Ore., saw a truck with several blue United States Postal Service mailboxes on the back of it, snapped a photo of the scene, and posted it to social media.
The photo went viral just (conveniently) as the media was reporting Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was making some changes to the Service that could allegedly slow mail delivery during election season. Combine that with President Donald Trump’s recent comments about the postal service and mail-in ballots and you have the makings of a perfect social media storm (again).
It didn’t take long for important people like the son of the character “Chef” on South Park — Isaac Hayes III — to jump on the bandwagon and do their part to fan the flames.
“They’re legit taking the mailboxes off the street. Cheating 101,” Hayes, no doubt a respected member of the media and purveyor of unbiased truths, declared while re-Tweeting the photo.
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar — who has been pushing the idea of mail-in voting since COVID-19 reared its ugly head earlier this year — has Tweeted about the situation several times since about the importance of the USPS, condemning Orange Mans alleged abuse of power.
“The President may hate the post office, but he’s still going to have to send them a change of address card in January,” she has quipped on social media and television more than once over the past few days.
She should do stand up.
Someone even told Joe Biden about it and after explaining to him that the Pony Express doesn’t operate anymore, he proclaimed during a virtual fundraiser, “They're going around literally with tractor trailers picking up mailboxes. You oughta go online and check out what they're doing in Oregon. I mean, it's bizarre!"
You know what is really bizarre? The fact that every other week there is some new accusation leveled at the president and within hours — sometimes minutes — every Democrat, every left-leaning news station, and every liberal newspaper, is using the same words, phrases and talking points to describe the situation.
How can they all be on the same page at the same time so quickly? Coincidence? Happenstance? Plain old luck?
Even every speaker on day one of the virtual Democratic Convention hit the Post Office target, driving home the left’s theme that Trump wants to destroy the USPS to avoid mail-in ballots and save himself from an election defeat.
Here’s what I think: If Americans can shop at local big box stores nonstop since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in March (leading to record sales across the board), there’s no reason they can’t vote in person.
As far as the mailboxes go and any perceived attack on the USPS, it turns out the mailboxes in the viral photo weren’t being removed at the direction of the Orange Man and his minions of evil.
Instead, it was business as usual.
According to Postal Service spokesperson Ernie Swanson, the mailboxes were being removed “because of declining mail volume … Ever since the pandemic came along, people are mailing less for some reason.”
Swanson added that mailboxes were only being removed from locations that had multiple units. For example, if a street corner had two collection boxes, for instance, only one, according to Swanson, would be removed.
“In locations where we have more than one box sitting in the same spot side by side, we leave one behind,” he said.
KGW8, a Portland news outlet, reported that four mailboxes had been removed from the streets of Portland, while another 27 were removed from Eugene, Ore.
It was also reported that that the mailboxes that were removed in Northeast Portland had been vandalized, and that they were being replaced with newer, more secure models.
Those darn peaceful protesters.
Postal Service collection boxes have also been removed in other states such as Montana (clearly a red state) and New York.
Of course, news that there wasn’t some great conspiracy hasn’t stopped many Trump haters from continuing the narrative.
Even everyone’s favorite former President not accused of hanging out with Jeffrey Epstein (who didn’t kill himself) jumped into the fray.
"What we've seen in a way that is unique to modern political history is a president who is explicit in trying to discourage people from voting," Barack Obama said during an appearance on a podcast last Friday. "What we've never seen before is a president say, 'I'm going to try to actively kneecap the postal service to encourage voting and I will be explicit about the reason I'm doing it.'"
Ironically, under reported this week, according to a 2009 Washington Post story, between 2011 and 2016 (while Obama and Joe Biden were at the helm of this country), there were roughly 14,000 USPS mailboxes removed.
That’s a few more than a truck load.
And over two decades prior to that, nearly 200,000 mailboxes have vanished from city streets, rural routes and suburban neighborhoods, never to return.
The reason?
Same as today — less people using the mail for the type of stuff you’d need a big blue metal box.
In that same Post story from 11 years ago, it was reported that the U.S. Postal Service removes 'underperforming' mailboxes — those that collect fewer than 25 pieces of mail a day — after a week-long density test.
