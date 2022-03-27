A friend said she wondered how Char was doing. I asked her what she meant, and she told me. Char had had another stroke, she said, and a good outcome was not to be.
Char Olsen would come home to Gilbert to be with family, she would come home to die. Charlene Ann (Malnar) Hogan Olsen left this life Monday, March 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by family under hospice care. She was just 64.
Char’s death leaves a void, for she was a vibrant figure around Gilbert and beyond. She had that ever-present big smile, and she was friendly to everybody, and Char, being a natural in the hospitality business, knew a great many people.
I got to know Char as we served on the July 3 parade committee together. Her dear mother Julia Malnar was on the committee too, and the meetings were always a good time. Sometimes we would meet at Woody’s that Char owned with her husband Pat Hogan, the father of her two daughters Mary and Teri. One July 3 a thick fog hung over the city, and Char and the rest of the parade group agonized all day -- what should we do. Then the fog lifted and all went off without a hitch.
I admired Char’s positive outlook on life, even in times of overwhelming adversity: The deaths of both of her husbands, the death of her granddaughter Breanna, of her grandchildren’s father Anthony Pellin and of her infant son Ryan. She always walked straight and tall, with a spring in her step and her head held high.
She was born April 27, 1957, to Lubomir and Julia (Ercegovich) Malnar. She married Patrick Hogan in 1977. Her obituary reads, “Char’s lifelong career in the hospitality field included management of Iron Range restaurants Grandma’s Kitchen in Eveleth, Little Italy in Gilbert, and the Sports Palace and Michael’s on the Course in Virginia. She delivered Meals on Wheels and was instrumental in organizing numerous fundraisers over the years. Following her husband Pat’s death, Char married Al Olsen in 2010. They owned and operated Woody’s Knotty Pine Liquor.”
The description of Char in her obituary is spot-on. It reads: “Char was an exceptionally generous and giving person, traits she inherited from her mother, Julia. She always had an open door, an ear to listen and a shoulder to cry on. Char loved entertaining and was happiest in her kitchen, serving meals cooked with love…and an extra pat of butter! She prepared holiday feasts and held summer barbecues but was especially known for her Sunday brunches after church which attracted family, friends and strangers alike. All were welcome at ‘Gramma Char’s’ house, and no one ever left hungry. She was a beautiful soul with a deep faith and will be forever loved and missed by so many who knew her.” Those comments were echoed in the beautiful eulogy delivered by her niece Ashley.
Char is survived by her daughters, Mary (Caleb Keenan) Hogan and Teri (Tanner) Smith, both of Gilbert; grandchildren, Luca and Lola Pellini, Brooklyn, Jersey and Cody Smith; and siblings, Richard “Itch” (Deb) Malnar, Roberta (Larry) Klink, twin sister Christine “Tina” Elg and Frank “Butch” Malnar, all of Gilbert.
My heart goes out to Char’s family -- to her lovely daughters and to her brothers and sisters. God rest the soul of Char Olsen. She will bring a shining light to heaven, where she will meet her mother Julia, and they will be preparing a feast of chicken wings, sarmas and wild rice hot dish. Just as they always did in Gilbert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.