Carl’s Cruisers help stroke survivors

“Why I’m Walking” is the title of Carl Antus’s writing about taking part again in the Strides for Stroke walk yesterday at the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth, sponsored by the Minnesota Stroke Association.
“In remembrance of our friends.
In reflection of the last 10 years.
And, in the Spirit of Never Giving Up.”
A worthwhile cause, to be sure, one requiring energy, courage and support of friends and family — including his new grandson Atticus, born last August to daughter Carly Antus Wilk and husband Chris Wilk. I got to know Carl and Carly at the stroke support group at Virginia Esssentia Health. It was good to share stories with others who understood. Sadly the group has not met since COVID.
Carl, who lives in Angora, wrote of the Strides for Stroke walk, “Our individual team members have combined digital forces to create this awesome fundraising team. Together we will raise more money for Minnesota Stroke Association than we ever could alone! By gathering together a group of family, friends and loved ones, I am showing the world that a stroke impacts the lives of, not only those living with the stroke and their family, but everyone who comes in contact with them.”
Carl is captain of his team called Carl’s Cruisers. Last year it was the Resilient Iron Rangers, another was Masked Marvels. A few years back Carl said in a story in the Mesabi Daily News, “I was in good health, driving a production truck at Minntac. I felt perfectly healthy. The stroke happened around 10 a.m. I was checking my emails. I fell and hit my head on the desk. I couldn’t get up off the floor. I thought I was clumsy. I knew my arm and leg were not working and I was in trouble.
“I was lucky that I made it through,” Carl had told me. The stroke caused paralysis of his left arm and leg. The longtime Iron Range musician “had to learn how to talk. I couldn’t walk, couldn’t swallow, I was on a feeding tube.” Being stubborn and determined has helped, he said. Yes, it has. I know how his perseverance has paid off.
I am thinking back to some from our stroke group who have died — Michael Paun from Gilbert and Jeanette Knabe from Virginia, who would stop by the newspaper each week with the Mesabi Humane Society pet of the week. I think of Darlene Pecha from Soudan, a beloved grade school teacher in Gilbert, who experienced a stroke not long after I had mine. She died six years ago.
Among the comments from supporters of Carl’s Cruisers was this: “Stroke affects more than one person. Its effects ripple throughout families, friends, and communities.” Indeed it does, I attest to that with gratitude to Larry, Gerry and Mary and others who lend a hand. As fellow musician Mark Eskola wrote in giving a donation to Strides for Stroke, “In support of stroke research and my buddy, Carl Antus.”
