Once again, we have celebrated Labor Day here on the Iron Range, remembering the importance and history of unions and how they have shaped our quality of life. While the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the traditional parades, fairs and picnics from being the big events that we typically enjoy, we can look forward to a bright future for labor here in northern Minnesota.
Among the most important elements of that future is the coming introduction of copper-nickel mining to our employer mix. Our region sits above one of the largest known copper-nickel deposits in the world. These deposits represent an important domestic source of the minerals that are not only critical to the infrastructures that make our modern lifestyle possible, but also to the carbon free economy we need to combat global climate change.
The proposed Twin Metals Minnesota mine will safely tap those mineral resources and also employ another of our region’s great resources – skilled union labor. Just days before Labor Day last year, Twin Metals (located in Ely) formally committed to constructing the project with union labor through a project labor agreement with the Iron Range Building and Construction Trades Council.
This was an important moment because the agreement assures privately funded, high wage jobs for the union construction workers who will build the project. The construction of the Twin Metals mine alone will generate several million union labor hours, on par with constructing a major sports stadium. It also ensures the project will be built in the safest way possible, with the best skilled workers for the job, on time and on budget.
Equally as important, the agreement means a boost to the local Iron Range economy when the project is constructed. The dollars earned by these skilled workers will find their way into our communities to keep our local businesses and essential services thriving. Once the mine is operational, Twin Metals will employ more than 750 skilled, full-time workers and expects to generate another 1,500 spinoff jobs. The copper nickel mines of the future hold the promise of supporting the way of life we enjoy here in the northland.
As Labor Day 2020 closes out the strangest summer in our lifetime, we must continue the work of building back our mining industries and assuring that we can access the minerals and the quality union jobs that will sustain us into the future.
Mike Syversrud is president of the Iron Range Building and Construction Trades Council and Dean DeBeltz is the director of operations and safety for Twin Metals Minnesota
