HIBBING — If you remember, and I don’t why you would, but I wrote that the Minnesota Vikings were going 13-3 this season.
I missed that by a longshot.
That’s not usually in my character. I’m never that optimistic.
I would usually start out with an 0-16 record, but I knew the Vikings were better than that. They’re not the New York Jets.
I usually don’t predict them to be above .500 because I’ve been around long enough to fall for high expectations.
That leads me to this: I won’t fall in that same trap again, this time as the Minnesota Timberwolves get set to open their season on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at home against the Detroit Pistons.
Let me first say I’m not going to predict an overall record for Minnesota, but I will take you through the first 10 or 12 games just to see how this edition of the Timberwolves is going to fare.
First though, I must say that any game the Wolves play this season is a blessing. It’s going to be nice to have some sports on the television while we try to carve away at this COVID-19 pandemic.
It shouldn’t matter how they do, but fans are restless. They want a winner. I’m sorry to say, this team won’t be a winner.
Gersson Rosas did what he could during the offseason, but he didn’t do enough.
Having Karl-Anthony Towns and DeAngelo Russell is a good start, then acquiring Ricky Rubio helped. Malik Beasley is a good fit, but the rest of this squad is iffy at best.
Josh Okogie has to improve as does Jarrett Culver. Anthony Edwards will have to acclimate himself as soon as he can.
I happened to watch the Timberwolves in their three preseason games, and one thing is evident, Minnesota has no concept when it comes to defensive play.
Too many times, Wolves’ players collapse into the lane, leaving wide open 3-point shooters, who knock down shots all night.
On the flip side of that, Minnesota still can’t knock down the three, and every miss the team has just multiplies on their opponent’s next possession.
I don’t know what Coach Ryan Saunders is teaching them, but play guys one-on-one and don’t leave wide-open shooters. That would be a good place to start.
Rosas needed to add one more star-quality player, then we could start talking playoffs (and no, I’m not predicting that).
The NBA is having a play-in tournament where the seventh through 10th seeds will battle for the last two playoff spots.
The seventh seed plays the eighth seed, and the winner of that game is the playoffs.
The ninth and 10th seeds play, and the winner of this game plays the loser of the other game for the final spot in the playoffs.
I suppose the Wolves could get into that playdown. I wouldn’t put it past them.
Here’s a rundown of the Wolves first 12 games.
If there’s one chance for a win, it would be against the Pistons. After that, they go to Utah, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers. They will have no chance to win those games, so the Wolves record will be 1-3.
Minnesota comes home to play Washington, and with Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal, I don’t see the Wolves winning that game either (1-4).
Denver comes to town, then the Wolves travel to Denver. That’s 1-6.
After that, It’s off to Portland, a team Minnesota never beats, then there’s back-to-back home games against San Antonio.
I don’t know how good the Spurs are going to be. Minnesota could fall into a win here and be 2-8 through its first 10 games.
If you want to extend that out, Memphis comes to town for two games. If those two exhibition games against the Grizzlies mean anything, the Wolves will be 2-10.
I could go on, but you get my drift. It’s going to be a long season, but at least they’re having a season.
I know it takes more than one year to build a team, but this is getting ridiculous.
The only teams the Wolves could beat would be the Cleveland, San Antonio, New York, Oklahoma City or the Sacramento Kings, but we’d probably find a way to lose to all of them.
Again, maybe the Wolves will surprise us all and finish close to .500. My guess is they won’t.
Stay safe, and hope that vaccine is available soon.
