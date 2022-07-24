Bob Kaldahl found his calling at Erie

Robert Kaldahl of Hoyt Lakes worked 30 years at Erie Mining Company and is active with the Aurora chapter of SOAR, the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees.

 LINDA TYSSEN

Robert “Bob” Kaldahl had a story to tell, as did others I had the pleasure of meeting at a get-together of retired Steelworkers in Aurora a while back. Steelworkers are near and dear to me as I have been a member at the newspaper since the mid-1980s.

I handed out an assignment to those at the meeting, telling them about a story I planned for our MINE edition sparked by a conversation with Ed Casey, retired iron miner and enthusiastic president of the Aurora chapter of SOAR, the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees. Several at the meeting took part, writing down their stories, which were included in MINE, but Bob Kaldahl’s story came in the mail past deadline. I telephoned the Kaldahl home in Hoyt Lakes and so, I share his story with you in this column.

