Bob Kaldahl found his calling at Erie

Robert “Bob” Kaldahl had a story to tell, as did others I had the pleasure of meeting at a get-together of retired Steelworkers in Aurora a while back. Steelworkers are near and dear to me as I have been a member at the newspaper since the mid-1980s.
I handed out an assignment to those at the meeting, telling them about a story I planned for our MINE edition sparked by a conversation with Ed Casey, retired iron miner and enthusiastic president of the Aurora chapter of SOAR, the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees. Several at the meeting took part, writing down their stories, which were included in MINE, but Bob Kaldahl’s story came in the mail past deadline. I telephoned the Kaldahl home in Hoyt Lakes and so, I share his story with you in this column.
Robert Kaldahl is 90, and as you can see by the photograph I took at the meeting, he looks much younger his years. At the meeting when he told me his name, I asked, “Does your daughter Connie work at the Mesabi Tribune?” He smiled proudly. She’s a take-charge woman, Connie Kaldahl Dickson, and does a great job as paginator, I said, and he agreed.
Bob worked 30 years at Erie Mining Company the ore dressing department, which had three sections, coarse crushing, fine crushing and concentrating, to turn the ore into taconite pellets. “I was a grinding mill operator, separator attendant, then service truck driver. Service truck driver wore many hats. Memorial Day to Labor Day I’d drive 32 passengers on a tour of Erie – people from Belgium, Finland, engineers from China.”
He grew up on a farm in Glenwood near Alexandria in central Minnesota and after high school joined the Navy during the time of the Korean War. “I come out of the Navy, was looking for work, my parents had moved to Faribault, I was working construction.” He knew he didn’t want to do shift work in a turkey processing plant. His folks told him, “No, it’s not a turkey plant. It’s something else – a mine up north.”
Bob Kaldahl had found his calling. “I was hired at Erie November 19, 1957.” He would work there until January 8, 1988. He met his future wife Regena – she was a North Dakota girl, widowed and with two young children. They married and settled in Palo and would have four children together. He said he really enjoyed working at Erie.
Bob looks forward to the SOAR meetings. “That’s our one chance to keep in contact.” He wonders if PolyMet, situated where Erie was, will ever come to be, with all the environmentalists’ roadblocks and reviews and hearings. “People are always trying to stop it – it makes me sad. All those years I worked there, so much of my life -- now it sits there empty. All the people that worked out there, 1,800 to 2,200.” The time he retired, LTV was talking a $3.68 an hour wage cut – unacceptable.
Working all those years at Erie Mining Company was “a good experience, I earned a good living. We got married, raised a family, was able to raise them with dignity with a living wage, good health care, all the necessities in life and some perks.”
Still, it’s sad Erie closed “and is sitting there idle,” Bob said. It’s been 22 years. “Like losing an old friend, looking at the graves of those that have gone before.”
