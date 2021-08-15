Blueberry-picking and Lakeland community were her favorites

The envelope is addressed to Ailie Lampsa from the Garden Cottage at Swanson’s Greenhouse, a beautiful place we used to visit each spring and summer for bedding plants. Funny I should have found this envelope the very same day a lady who once operated the Garden Cottage and I connected on a phone call.
On the envelope Mother had written “Save 9/2/’98.” In it Mother had saved newspaper clippings. One told of a car accident her daughter had had in 1987 at age 40. And it brought back memories to the daughter who had been grateful she had just minor injuries ... and memories of Bill Hanna, her editor, saying the news of the incident would be on the front page because that was standard operating procedure when one works at a newspaper.
Another clipping was a brief titled “Performed with symphony orchestra.” It read, “Larry Lampsa, former Biwabik High School student now teaching junior high band in Ontonagon, Mich., will be playing first French horn with the Keweenaw Symphony Orchestra based in Houghton, Mich. He formerly played horn with the Duluth Symphony Orchestra.” His mother would be pleased to know that music is still so important in his life.
And the third clipping was a letter to the editor headlined “How Lakeland got its name” written by Carol Taylor Maki, who has died in 2004 at age 89. It was in a newspaper from the 1990s. Carol had written, “In the early ‘30s a man from the Range Facts (a newspaper of community news briefs throughout the area published back in the 1920s, ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s, the bound volumes of which are still stored at the Mesabi Tribune building) came to our farm to ask my mother, Alice Taylor, to be a community correspondent. My parents suggested I take it instead as I had shortly before graduated from Biwabik High School. I accepted.
“Then the Range Facts man wondered what to call the column. All the columns were headed with the name of the community. But our area was just being settled and had no commonly known name. We were just called Biwabik Township, Lake Eshquaguma or Palo. We all tried to think of a suitable name.
“After an idea or two was expressed, my mother remembered that the Farmers’ Club at a recent meeting had planned to call the area Lakeland because of several lakes in the vicinity. So she suggested ‘Lakeland’ for the column and gave her reeason. The Range Facts man agreed to the name.”
Maki wrote the Lakeland Briefs for several years until her marriage in 1937. Her mother Alice Taylor wrote it for 20 years and several others wrote it later.
Maki’s letter credited the Farmers’ Club, her mother and the Range Facts “with the result that Lakeland is the accepted name for the community today.”
I got to thinking about Alice Taylor and realized all of her children are gone -- Carol Maki, Joyce Kauppi, Vesta Kankaala, Ardis Harju, Leslie Taylor Grover Taylor. And I thought of a dessert recipe book given to me by Alice Taylor as a wedding shower gift 50 years ago. Still in the cookbook is the card from her wishing me the best.
All these thoughts came to mind just because Mother had saved the newspaper clippings, and I had the good fortune to find them quite by accident. Mother has been on my mind especially of late, for she died August 9, 2009, 12 years ago.
I miss her phone calls, our visits, her sense of adventure, her ever-present positive outlook. She had a strong faith in God. She enjoyed the company of other people and looked for the good in them. She loved Lakeland, which had been home since 1946, and she loved picking blueberries.
Twenty years ago photographer Mark Sauer and I did a Mesabi Daily News Profile page on the Lerol family’s Blueberry Patch in Lakeland headlined “Blueberry Fields Forever” by former longtime MDN graphic artist and paginator Debbie Conaway. I had written as part of the story, “Ailie Lampsa, 91, of Lakeland is a regular, even in the heat of midday. ‘This is my pleasure,’ she said as she dropped berries into an orange plastic pail sahe’s used for years. I pick not just for myself but for ones that can’t go and pick.’
“She’s been gathering berries since she was about 6 years old, when her father would drive them out to the Zim swamps in the family’s Model T Ford. ‘We’d stay there all day. We’d fill the tubs and then some.’”
She would live in Lakeland until moving to senior housing in Gilbert, and she resided at the Virginia for a year before her death in 2009 at 99 years and seven months.
Thanks, Mama, for the gift of memories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.