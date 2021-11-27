I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve gone shopping at a big box store on Black Friday over the years. The so-called biggest shopping day of the year is numero uno on my list of things I never, ever, want to get excited about.
I have friends who love that sort of thing. They hit the day after Thanksgiving sales every year and then post selfies on Facebook to celebrate the occasion as if saving three bucks on a DVD they are never going to watch is on par with announcing the birth of a child.
I guess it’s better than letting us all know that they had the best waffles ever for dinner — again. Still, did we really need to know they woke up two hours before the crack of dawn (on purpose) to go shopping?
I won’t lie to you the loyal readers: I’ve been out on Black Friday. Mostly I visit local stores and shops but I’ve also been to the big corporate barns at times. But when that has happened it has happened because I actually needed something and my hope was I’d find it on sale amidst the rest of the discount junk scattered throughout.
We all love to save money.
For example, a couple years ago I bought a fancy ladder for pretty cheap, finally replacing the scary, bendy, aluminum death trap I borrowed from my old man several years earlier and never returned.
Of course I had to wade through mobs of meandering people and maneuver around aisle blocking shoppers flipping through the holiday ad shopper trying to locate the 4 in 1 solar powered light/survival knife kit, to get to it.
But it was worth it. It was a really great deal. And in the end I survived without incident, found the item I was looking for and made a beeline for the exit, avoiding any and all of the rest of the “must have” deals scattered throughout the barn sized circus of sales.
So it has happened — I’ve ventured out on Black Friday into a sea of humanity that hates having money in their collective pockets in order to save a buck or two on something.
But I’ve never, ever, EVER, gone before two in the afternoon.
I wait until the masses have thinned somewhat and all that remains of that once neatly stacked display of special “holiday only” bath and body sets is empty and the only thing that remains is the the price card reminding people like me that I missed out on saving $4.99 on something I never would have purchased in the first place.
And that’s what most of the items on sale are: Stuff you don’t need and wouldn't even think about buying if it wasn’t, “on sale.”
Even that late in the day on Black Friday, shopping is still a frustrating experience. Matriculating through the store trying to evade the last vestige of zombie shoppers, many of whom missed out on the REALLY BIG DEALS, and are now bound and determined to buy something — ANYTHING — on sale, is taxing.
Those are the sad folks who didn’t have the discipline to join the line dwellers who camped outside of their favorite store, freezing their digits and backsides, waiting for the doors to open in hopes of landing whatever shiny object their corporate overlords have dangled above them and advertised as the must-buy deal of the year.
Sorry, It just doesn’t feel like a no name 75-inch television built in a sweatshop overseas is worth the price of frostbite. But, hey, that’s just my opinion and apparently I’m in the minority.
The reality is Black Friday is huge.
In fact, it’s like another holiday in this country and it’s been a thing for much longer than I would have guessed, at least if you believe the information found at www.blackfriday.com (yes there is a website about it).
Ever since the start of the modern Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1924, the Friday after Thanksgiving has been known as the unofficial start to a bustling holiday shopping season.
It’s also the unofficial start to big business making big bucks.
According to the web site (which cites various sources):
• In 2020, Thanksgiving weekend drew 186.4 million U.S. shoppers. That was down 1.7% from 2019, when the same weekend drew 189.6 million U.S. shoppers. Thanksgiving weekend drew 165.8 million shoppers in 2018 and 174.6 million in 2017.
• During the five-day Thanksgiving weekend 2020, shoppers spent an average of $311.75 on holiday purchases. That's down from 2019's average of $361.80, but on par with 2018's average of $313.29.
• Black Friday 2020 (Thanksgiving plus Black Friday) raked in $14.13 billion in online sales. That's $9.03 billion spent on Black Friday and $5.1 billion spent on Thanksgiving. That's a 19% increase over 2019.
• Black Friday 2019 (Thanksgiving plus Black Friday) raked in $11.9 billion in online sales. That's $7.5 billion spent on Black Friday and $4.4 billion spent on Thanksgiving. That's a 20.2% increase over 2108.
• Black Friday 2018 (Thanksgiving Day plus Black Friday) raked in $9.9 billion in online sales. That's $6.2 billion spent on Black Friday and $3.7 billion spent on Thanksgiving. That's a 19.7% increase over 2017.
• Black Friday 2017 (Thanksgiving Day plus Black Friday) raked in $7.9 billion in online sales. That’s $5.03 billion spent on Black Friday and $2.87 billion spent on Thanksgiving. This spending level is up 17.9% from 2016.
Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have some important shopping to do.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.