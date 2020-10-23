Deer hunting is a favorite Minnesota pastime. In fact, it is so popular in this area that it feels like a regional holiday. Everyone here seems to have a deer camp or shack story or two!
United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN) has come up with a way to unite two of my favorite things – hunting and supporting the community. This deer season, UWNEMN is holding its first-ever Big Buck Contest. The best part about the contest is you don’t even have to harvest a buck in order to be eligible for amazing prizes - one adult hunter and one youth hunter will each win a Lifetime Minnesota Deer Hunting License whether they get a buck or not!
For those entered who do get bucks, the biggest bucks for adult male and adult female hunters will be awarded a $250 L&M Fleet Supply gift card. The biggest buck in the youth hunter category will earn a $100 L&M gift card. There’s also a $100 L&M gift card up for grabs for the most non-typical rack! Plus, there are additional prizes that will be randomly selected.
I registered right away – and you should too. Get your whole family and shack to participate! I know there are a lot of contests around, but this one, in my opinion, has the coolest prize – and allows you to support early literacy in our region through UWNEMN’s Imagination Library program.
All proceeds from the Big Buck Contest will benefit UWNEMN’s Imagination Library program. The program provides free books to children from birth to age five that are delivered right to children’s homes monthly. If a child enrolls at birth, they will have a library of 60 brand new books by the time they are entering kindergarten!
Did you know it’s proven that raising a child in a home filled with books positively impacts his or her future academic growth and job attainment? According to findings published in the journal Social Science Research, growing with books makes a difference beyond literacy. The study found a correlation between homes full of books, “the ability to use mathematical concepts in everyday life,” and the ability to use digital technology to communicate with others.” How cool is that?
UWNEMN’s Imagination Library books have so many benefits for children in our local region. By registering for the Big Buck Contest and doing something you already love, you will be giving the gift of books to children that will create long-lasting impact in their lives!
Do not wait – sign up today because in order to be eligible for the lifetime license and the buck contest, you need to be registered by November 6th at 11:59pm. Register here: www.unitedwaynemn.org/big-buck. Be safe out there this year, have fun, and go get that BIG BUCK! Good luck, hunters, and thank you for supporting UWNEMN and the Imagination Library program.
Eric Clement is the 2020-21 UWNEMN Board President
