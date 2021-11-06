If a newly released report by the Wall Street Journal is accurate — that the Biden administration is seriously considering payments of nearly a half a million dollars per person to families separated at the Southern border under a Trump administration policy from 2018 — then the Biden Bunch have officially jumped the shark.
The phrase, “jump the shark,” is based on a famous episode of Happy Days where “The Fonz,” jumps a shark in a tank on a motorcycle in front of Arnold’s Restaurant — while wearing a leather jacket and shorts.
Yes, it was as dumb as it sounds, but wasn’t half has dumb as the way the president and Vice-President Kamala Harris have handled the crisis at the Southern border.
According to a story in Newsweek earlier this year, U.S. authorities encountered roughly 210,000 people at the Southwest border in July, which pushed the total number of encounters to that point since January to over 1,111,000, surpassing the population of San Jose, California, which is the 10th-largest city in the nation. That total — 210,000 — was the highest monthly total in the past 20 years.
And according to CNN, The U.S. is on track to encounter more than 2 million migrants at the US-Mexico border by the end of the fiscal year, according to internal government estimates reviewed by CNN, marking a record high.
Remember, this is happening during a pandemic that is considered so bad that Biden has issued a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all employees of certain American businesses and during a time when Americans couldn’t cross the northern border into Canada (until recently) in fear of infecting the fish.
Still, caravans of people — many unvaccinated — are crossing into the United States from Mexico and beyond daily and instead of offering up some sort of plan of action, the White House is looking to dole out cash to thousands who came before them.
So how does this relate to the Fonz?
Let me explain: Jumping the shark is how you describe a show that has gone on longer than it should have.
In other words: When it reaches the level of all kinds of stupid.
Here’s a better explanation, courtesy of an undated Rolling Stone article:
“When Happy Days forced its most iconic character to stoop to such desperate measures, it left behind a legacy it could not have predicted: A phrase for the moment that a TV series crosses the Rubicon of audience respect, losing both its integrity and the plot. The term ‘jumping the shark,’ as coined by Jon Hein for his website devoted to the devolution of television shows, signals a pivot point in which a writers' room starts resorting to desperate measures to maintain viewers' interest.”
Sound familiar?
That’s the Biden Administration in a nutshell.
This ain’t working? Let’s try something else. That ain’t popular? How about this one?
Once a TV show jumps the shark, cancellation isn’t far behind.
If recent polling numbers and the election results from Tuesday night are any indication, Biden — star of the “Build Back Better” show — is looking at a short run in the White House.
How else do you explain how over-the-road truck driver Edward Durr — a man with no political experience and who spent less than $5,000 on his campaign — defeated Democrat Steve Sweeney in New Jersey for a state senate seat? Sweeney is (or was) described as the second most powerful person in New Jersey politics for 20 years and was on the short list for a run at governor in the future.
Now he’s unemployed because a Republican who spent $150 or so on his primary run and made a campaign video with an old iPhone got more votes in one of the bluest states in the country.
Chances are most of the people who voted for Durr didn’t even know who he was. They saw the “R” next to his name and colored in the circle because they are ready to cancel Biden and his policies.
Policies like this: According to the Oct. 28 The Wall Street Journal story, "The U.S. Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services are considering payments that could amount to close to $1 million a family, though the final numbers could shift, the people familiar with the matter said."
"Most of the families that crossed the border illegally from Mexico to seek asylum in the U.S. included one parent and one child, the people said. Many families would likely get smaller payouts, depending on their circumstances, the people said," the bombshell report added.
The report goes on to say that "discussions about the payouts have taken place over the past few months" between dozens of private lawyers representing illegal migrant families and U.S. government lawyers.
According to an op-ed piece in The Hill, the U.S. Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services are considering payments that could amount to close to $1 million a family.
How does that make you feel about your $1,200 stimulus check?
If Biden and his people get their way, a whole bunch of people who crossed the Mexican border illegally could end up rich from your tax dollars.
And if that wasn’t enough, what kind of precedent does a move like that set for the future.
As Joe Concha, an opinion writer for The Hill, writes, “If it comes to fruition and anything remotely resembling these payments are made, imagine the impact it will have on those in Central America, Haiti and other parts of the world who are thinking of coming to the U.S. and need a little more incentive to make the long, dangerous trek: A pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, along with the ability to live in America permanently. It might as well be called the Caravan Incentive Project.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.