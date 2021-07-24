She laughs a lot and loves to have fun. Being around her is easy. We don’t have to dive too deep into troubles when we are together, if we don’t want to. She just wants to make the most of the moment. We have spent a lot of time meeting after work to let go of our days and just enjoy friendship and laughter. We have played softball and enjoyed curling together. With our significant others, we have gone to bingo, dinners, escape rooms, 5ks, getaways, a comedy night. She has been there to support changes in life and celebrate milestones.
She is my “woo girl” — you know the one who cheers you on and brings a positive energy wherever she goes. She is the one who will cheer you on the loudest and with the most genuine joy.
The pandemic put distance between us spending time together as she worked in health care and I was working remote and my daughter was an infant.
Earlier this year, we picked up where we had left off with shopping for a dress for a wedding she was going to attend.
It felt so refreshing to be around her again. I missed the way she just made things light.
No subject is off limits. I trust her completely. I also never worry when I am with her. I don’t stress and if I am stressing about other things, she listens. I can be myself completely. She loves me for being me.
It’s never easy when any one of your good friends makes that call — the one that has you sitting with silence on the phone.
My heart leaped into my tummy with the seriousness of her voice. The stalling of conversation.
For as long as I have known her, we didn’t have moments like these — where she was hesitant to share.
She said she wanted to call her good friends to let them know.
My mind raced with thoughts of what she would say next.
She tells me she has breast cancer.
We exchange reassuring words. I have another best friend who has been fighting breast cancer since 2012.
When facing a diagnosis that can change your world, it can turn things upside down.
She ended the call with the same upbeat energy she faces her days with.
I saw her shortly after she started chemo and she still brings positivity and she laughs as easy as she always has.
I am thankful that the prognosis sounds good. I am thankful for hope and faith. Most of all I am thankful to be friends with someone like her. Someone who can bring joy and positivity to your day no matter how hers is going. I can only hope that I bring her the same level of joy she brings me.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.