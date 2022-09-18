Beanie and Bollo on a memory trip

Beanie Granger is pictured in Aurora. She traveled from Michigan for a class reunion.

 LINDA TYSSEN

Many years of memories I have, of the escapades my friend Beanie and I had in our much younger days. We met in the fall of 1965, when I was 18 and she was 17. I had just graduated from Biwabik High School and Beanie from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes.

We met on the bus that would pick up students from Hoyt Lakes and Aurora, Biwabik and McKinley, Belgrade and Gilbert and Eveleth attending junior college in Virginia and Eveleth. Those were the days when the school districts would provide free transportation to the junior colleges, and cost of college credits was minuscule.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments