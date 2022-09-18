Beanie and Bollo on a memory trip

Many years of memories I have, of the escapades my friend Beanie and I had in our much younger days. We met in the fall of 1965, when I was 18 and she was 17. I had just graduated from Biwabik High School and Beanie from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes.
We met on the bus that would pick up students from Hoyt Lakes and Aurora, Biwabik and McKinley, Belgrade and Gilbert and Eveleth attending junior college in Virginia and Eveleth. Those were the days when the school districts would provide free transportation to the junior colleges, and cost of college credits was minuscule.
Both of us would be English majors at UMD our junior and senior years, Elizabeth Jean “Beanie” Galinatz and Linda Laurine Lampsa. I didn’t have a nicvkname, until she settled on “Bollo” for me. Letters still begin, “Dear Bollo.”
Beanie studied to be a teacher, I wanted a career as a newspaper writer, then switched to get a teaching degree. We roomed together in the Griggs Hall dormitory along with a 1965 grad from Virginia, Gail Haurunen.
Fast forward 57 years, and it’s September 10, 2022, and Beanie and I are in Aurora, meeting at Megan’s Restaurant for a little lunch and a lot of reminiscing. Megan’s was just as we had remembered it, back when it was a supper club, when life moved at a slower pace.
Beanie, a native of the Wakefield-Bessemer area in the Upper Peninsula, lives in Michigan again, this time in the Lower Peninsula, near her daughter Karen and husband Eric Leaf. She lived many years in Indianapolis, teaching English and journalism, and she loved her career. She also wrote for a travel magazine, and still does.
Over the years we kept in touch with letters and phone calls, sharing the high points, and the low points, of our lives. But the visit we had at Megan’s Restaurant, over eggs and bacon and coffee, was something extra-special. We remembered the good things – her memories of our dorm room and me grumbling when the alarm rang and smuggling a bottle of port wine into the room on my 21st birthday and cutting down a tree to bring into the dorm for the Christmas season.
And we talked of the sad things. The death of her former husband and father of her children, Dennis Jacobson, and the death two years ago of her beloved husband of more than 25 years, Fred Granger, and the death less than a year ago of her son David Jacobson. It’s still so very fresh, and the tears came to her eyes, as they did to mine as I remembered long-ago days, and more recent days of sadness.
But that morning we spent more time smiling and laughing than we did shedding tears. I told her this was the last day the Aurora A&W would be open until spring. Beanie had worked at the A&W in the 1960s, and I would drive there in our 1957 Ford Ranchero, with my girlfriends sitting in the back. Such innocent days, and our future stretched out before us, college, our first jobs, our first loves.
That was more than a half-century ago, and we’re in our 70s, gasp. But in my mind Beanie is the same smiling, high-achieving girl she was back at Virginia JC and UMD. And me? The jury is still out on that one.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.