‘Bad’ to ND football, ‘Ugly’ to Suns owner Sarvar

This week’s column is dedicated to Leroy ‘Putsy’ Anderson. Mr. Anderson passed away recently.
He served in the United States Navy during Vietnam. Thank you for your service, Leroy.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
The high school fall sports season continues on and that means I’m all over the area covering games.
I was lucky enough to see some volleyball last week at Mesabi East as they took on the North Woods Grizzlies. The Grizzlies beat the Giants 3-1.
What really stood out for me was getting the chance to talk with both head coaches after the match. Talking with Giants coach Sara Baribeau and Grizzlies head coach Kandi Olson made it easy for me.
They’re clearly both top notch coaches
—
The first week of NFL Football is done and who is the first place team in the NFC North?
Yes, it is the Chicago Bears.
I know the Vikings are also 1-0 but the Bears are on top. Deal with it, Vikings fans.
—
Bad
My Cubs are out of the playoff hunt so it’s time to watch some great college football. And now look how my Notre Dame squad has started the season.
Can you say 0-2? Losses to Ohio State and Marshall.
Yes, I said it right. Marshall.
First year head coach Marcus Freeman is off to a 0-2 start. I think he is 0-3 overall. Did he coach the bowl game last season when they lost?
Not the start that he was hoping for. They went from ranked No. 5 to unranked in two weeks.
—
Ugly
I had to give my mother a call in Arizona on Tuesday. She is a big Phoenix Suns fan.
Her and husband Gary get to 10-15 games a year.
On Tuesday, Suns owner Robert Sarver was suspended for a year and fined $10 million after an investigation uncovered racist and sexist workplace conduct.
Suspended? Who cares? He doesn’t play on the court. Ten million dollars might hurt a bit.
My mom and Gary will still be going to watch her Suns this season.
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Who are the four Division I college football teams that do not have transfers on their team this year?”
Must have been a tough one.
Only three readers knew it was Army, Navy, Air Force and Georgia.
The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk at the paper picked number 1 which made Dan Berg a winner.
Give this one a try.
“Steve Young was named MVP of Super Bowl XXIX when he threw how many touchdown passes?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
—
That will do it for this week.
Don’t sweat the small stuff… It’s Only Sports.
—
Jimmy Laine can
be reached at
