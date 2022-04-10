Arbutus, that harbinger of spring

One long-ago spring, Mother told me she had picked her first arbutus of the season on April 10. These early April days of 2022, days of wind and snow, the arbutus more than likely won’t be making an appearance soon. So fond memories and pictures will have to suffice.
For those not familiar with the trailing arbutus, I offer information on the elusive fragrant flower of spring. I say elusive because they’re not easy to find beneath the fallen pine needles. They grow in the same sandy soil as the pines, spruce and balsam we had in Lakeland where I grew up.
---
The scientific name is epigaea repens, called the mayflower or trailing arbutus, a low, spreading shrub. The plant is slow-growing and prefers moist, shady habitats and acidic soil. Its stems are woody and the leafy twigs are covered in rust-colored hairs. The leaves are oval-shaped and evergreen. The flowers are pale pink to nearly white and very fragrant and borne in clusters at the ends of the branches. The genus name Epigaea, meaning “upon the earth”, refers to this species’ sprawling growth habit. It’s the floral emblem of Nova Scotia and Massachusetts. Digging up one in Massachusetts is punishable with a $50 fine. Some Native American nations use the plant to cure health disorders.
Trailing arbutus evokes sentiments in poetry and lore. In New England and elsewhere, the common name is mayflower. This name is said to date to the Pilgrims, who found it abundant around Plymouth, Massachusetts, and the first bloom to assure them that their first terrible winter was over. John Greenleaf Whittier wrote a poem, “The Mayflowers,” that ends with this stanza:
But warmer suns ere long shall bring
To life the frozen sod;
And, through dead leaves of hope, shall spring
Afresh the flowers of God!
---
Every spring my mother would go in search of arbutus, a tradition that started when she and my father in 1946 bought 200 acres of land not far from the St. Louis River in Lakeland, the rural community south of Biwabik. There were two log cabins on the property that had once been a Boy Scout camp and was later owned by the Leighton family that included a Louise Leighton, who wrote and published poems.
Mother was always intrigued by the arbutus flower, and on the abstract when she and my father purchased the property, it bore the name Arbutus Ridge. As an aside, the property cost $1,500, cash my father earned by trapping mink.
Every spring Mother would take a bouquet of arbutus in a small green crockery pot to Anna Aase, affectionately called Mugga by her family and the community. She lived down Highway 4 with the Biondich family, that included her daughter Dorothy, Dorothy’s husband Milan “Bosch” and their daughters Kathy, Phyllis, Bonnie, Sherry and Donna.
How Mugga enjoyed when my mother would come by with her gift of spring, picked from the same spot each year! They would have coffee together, and the Biondich home would be filled with friendly laughter and chatter.
Mugga had been born in the 1890s and lived to a fine old age. And Mother told me when Mugga died, Mugga’s arbutus patch never bloomed again.
