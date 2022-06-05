The weather was threatening at 5 the morning of Memorial Day, with wind whipping the leaves against the window and lightning flashing across the sky and thunder booming and crashing. How were we to have a program at the cemetery, I wondered, for we had no change of venue in place. Something we’d better plan on for future Memorial Days.
But as the hour of 10 approached, the skies brightened, and the winds calmed and Leo Skrbec was getting everything set up. It’s a task — no, it’s a labor of love — Leo has been doing for years and years. I’m a relative newcomer, and it is an honor to be part of the program.
People began to arrive at the cemetery despite the intermittent sprinkles of rain. Kevin Szumal and his Eveleth-Gilbert band, which had performed earlier at the Eveleth Cemetery, were ready, and Leo tested the microphone, welcoming all to the ceremony. Mayor Oberstar greeted everyone, Father Charlie Flynn delivered the invocation and benediction, past VFW Commander Bill Kerzie spoke on behalf of the VFW, soloist Tom Noll sang oh, so beautifully. Eveleth-Gilbert students Sophie Statsman and Eli Boe did poignant readings for the solemn occasion and Anna Heinonen and Cooper Williams played the haunting melody of “Taps.” The women of the VFW Auxiliary color guard and the VFW honor guard members, all in uniform, ably performed their duties. And for this moment, at the Gilbert Cemetery, all was right with the world.
It was a scene that would be repeated all across the Range that day, to honor the memory of those who died in battle, including the 32 young men from Gilbert killed in World War II.
