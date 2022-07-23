There he was standing in front of the church on a beautiful sunny day in northern Minnesota. I could pick him out of a crowd, even though it had been more than a decade since I have seen him.

Memories of when we were kids came rushing back to me as my eyes welled up with tears. He turned to look at me and smiled just as big as he always had. I missed that smile.

