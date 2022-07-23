There he was standing in front of the church on a beautiful sunny day in northern Minnesota. I could pick him out of a crowd, even though it had been more than a decade since I have seen him.
Memories of when we were kids came rushing back to me as my eyes welled up with tears. He turned to look at me and smiled just as big as he always had. I missed that smile.
We used to laugh so hard with my cousins when we were kids. My sisters and I spent a lot of time with him and his brothers when they would travel north to Minnesota from their sunny state. We used to say we were the “bestest cousins” when we were kids as we would laugh and play for hours.
Now here we were saying goodbye to his mom (my aunt) and two of his brothers (my cousins) that day.
My mom and I walked into the church to see faces of relatives who we had not seen in years. Hug after hug. Memory after memory. Tear after tear. Floods of emotion.
Family. Aunts. Uncles. Cousins. An unbreakable bond. The ones who show up at a wedding to wish you a lifetime of happiness. The ones who attend funerals to say goodbye to a lifetime of memories. The ones who you hug and it feels like home. There is a comfort there when you are standing next to each other talking about yesteryear.
At the luncheon our kids played together and I thought of those days when there were no worries except the time our parents wanted us to come eat dinner. As laughter from the kids filled the room, I thought about how no one could make me laugh as hard as my cousins did when we were kids.
We stood there watching the kids and sharing stories, memories, and our hearts. How can you stand next to someone and still miss them so much? It is that feeling that you have when you see someone who means so much to you and years of wonderful memories come rushing back. It is a warmth in your heart that brings with it a sense of belonging spending time with people who make your heart happy. You also miss those who are not there to share in the moments together. With the changes that time has brought, you are thankful for the warm smile that is still exactly the same as it always has been.
