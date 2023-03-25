Amazingly, I’ve managed to make it through most of March still believing it’s winter. This is a first for me. Usually I dupe myself into believing that spring will arrive early. Then, northern Minnesota’s most sadistic season again crushes my hopes. As the Buddhists say, desire is the root of all suffering. I’m learning.

People here use all kinds of coping mechanisms for the weather. Skiing. Soup. Seasonal depression. Locals find elaborate tasks to keep so busy they don’t even notice the misery. This has been true a long time. For instance, the Ojibwe people tapped maple trees for sap that runs when the nights get cold and the days warmer. To make maple syrup or sugar, you stir boiling sap for days on end to keep it from burning. It’s a tedious but warm activity, and by the time you’re done the weather is bound to be better.

