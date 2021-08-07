Every Aug. 1 for the last seven years a notification has popped up on my cell phone reminding me of what I dubbed at the time, “D Day no more MDN.”
Why I named my last day as a full-time staff member of the then Mesabi Daily News after the D-Day invasion in 1944 is beyond me.
Nonetheless, that’s what I wrote in my calendar app and every August since then my phone has buzzed with a reminder that way back in 2014 I quit my job as a reporter and swore I’d never again walk into the MDN office and sit down in front of a computer and start typing.
I was burned out, tired of the constant deadlines, the constant complaining, and mostly the constant change in direction from above my pay grade.
To a lifelong long Ranger like me, taking direction from people who didn’t live on the Iron Range, who weren’t from the Iron Range, and who never took the time to understand the Iron Range, was frustrating, infuriating, and comical all at the same time.
The theme was always the same — there’s a “better” way to do this, that or the other thing.
Prior to my “retirement,” I had been at the MDN since 1996 and during that time period we were arguably one of the best daily newspapers in the state of Minnesota, if not the entire midwest. We would consistently take home dozens of first-place state and national awards each year for the news and sports stories, columns, and series we created. Our photos and edit pages were second to none.
Believe me, the competition was stiff back then. It seemed like every city had a daily paper and our circulation numbers put us in a category with some of the top dogs with staffs twice the size of ours.
Those awards meant something.
It was a fun time to be in the business, particularly as a member of a team so respected throughout the business and in the communities we covered. Sure, there were those who didn’t like what we did, but love it or hate it, they read us and knew they could trust what we printed.
Then one day the Internet arrived and it changed everything. The too smart for the room types told us the way we were doing things wasn’t going to work anymore. They said we needed to adapt to the times by making little videos on iPads and focusing on online presentation.
And while we wasted time and energy trying to compete with the USA Today and Google, we lost our soul and our focus.
Every night when I got home I would complain loudly to my wife who, bless her heart, turned to me one evening and said, “why don’t you just quit?”
And do what, I asked?
“Nothing,” she responded. “Stay home and wash clothes.”
That’s all I needed to hear.
My boss back then — the editor (and friend) that taught me the business, Bill Hanna — was just as frustrated as me but he would never walk away from the business, it’s all he knew.
When I left he wasn’t happy with my choice.
He didn’t say that directly to me when I handed him my two-week notice, but the look in his eyes told the story. But I couldn’t do it anymore, and I’m sure deep down inside he understood why.
The daily newspaper business is not for everyone. It’s a thankless, tiring job and the news never stops and when it’s your job to report on it, there is no such thing as quitting time. It’s just one, long, continuous cycle of write, edit, photograph and repeat.
So the job is tough enough without having a heavy hand lingering above you, squishing your creativity, and snuffing out your drive to perform because they know best. It gets old quickly and good writers, reporters, editors and photographers walk away.
For the next few years I wandered around doing pretty much whatever I wanted until current Mesabi Tribune Publisher and Regional President of APG, Chris Knight, called asking if I’d be interested in coming back on a part-time basis.
Much to my own amazement, I jumped back in, and spent the last four or so years mostly writing opinion columns and outdoors stories — not quite fully vested, but still dabbling in the business.
But a funny thing happened on the way to Aug. 1, 2021, and my annual reminder that I walked away for a taste of freedom — I jumped back into the fray, with both feet this time.
Full-time.
It feels like I’ve come full circle and then some because now I’ve taken on a new, more important role for the Mesabi Tribune. I’m in the transition stages of this position (details of which will come out eventually I suppose) but suffice it to say my new job comes with new responsibilities, one of which is to help lead the Mesabi Tribune into the future with our new Editor Jim Romsaas.
I’m looking forward to the challenge of doing just that and helping put out a (mostly) daily newspaper that’s not only relevant but excels at a time when daily newspapers are quickly becoming a thing of the past.
One key to successfully doing that is knowing what makes a local paper great: A focus on the community and the people and the places and things that make the Iron Range, and all the cities found here, unique and special.
With that focus will come a renewed effort to tell your stories and write about and cover the things that are important to you — from the cities and schools and businesses that are so much a part of our lives, to our local sports teams and the outdoors we love so much, to ordinary folks doing extraordinary things all in our backyard.
It’s not all doom and gloom. There are great stories out there and it’s our job to find them and bring them to you, the readers.
And perhaps most importantly, we need to adhere to the words found on the front page of every issue of the Mesabi Tribune: Community news you can trust.
