I recently read about a man named David Goggins, a former Navy SEAL, who competed in the 135 Mile Badwater Ultramarathon. The course starts at 282 feet below sea level in the Badwater basin in California’s Death Valley and ends at an elevation of 8360 feet at Whitney portal, the trailhead to Mount Whitney. Goggins decided to do this after finding out it is one of the 10 most difficult feats on the planet. After a near death experience the first time, he went on to race again and was in the top 5 finishing the race. He had been in the top 5 several times in this race in addition to being a top contender and winning several other grueling long distance races.
According to one of his Instagram posts, Goggins wakes up every morning at 3:00 AM for a 20 mile run, and then he bikes another 20 miles to work. He runs during his lunch break whenever possible, and then it’s another 20 mile bike ride back home before weight training with his wife in the evening.
As you can imagine, this takes some incredible discipline of the body and mind focus to continue on and not give up. Many of these athletes or competitors will do very difficult things to obtain a prize or fame at the end. Through rigorous training, when they achieve what they set out to do, a great sense of accomplishment results.
Many times during the new year, we decide to do something which takes extra discipline that we haven’t accomplished before or we focus on something new to help us better our lives. But discipline and focus are something that many of us have difficulty with in an ongoing way. It can be hard to break patterns that are different from the norm in our life. When we endure and push through, our motivation becomes higher.
Paul, one of the biblical writers said, “The time of my death is near. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have remained faithful. And now the prize awaits me—the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give me on the day of his return. And the prize is not just for me but for all who eagerly look forward to his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:6-8
So what kind of prize is Paul talking about? It is a “crown” which the Lord, the righteous Judge will give. It is an eternal reward for all those who have placed their faith and trust in Jesus to save them from their sin. He will give his righteousness that is not of our own. It is a gift. Because they have a right relationship with God through Christ, these are ones who remain faithful out of their love for Him. They “eagerly” look forward to seeing Him face to face when He comes again.
A life committed to Jesus takes focus and discipline. It is easy for us to focus on the pleasures and things that only fade away in this life. We focus on giving of ourselves and serving others from the love that Christ gave us.
Do you want a prize that will last forever? This prize comes from our belief in Christ for what He has done on the cross to take our sin, believing that he was buried, rose from the dead, and reigns forever. At the same time, Paul tells us it is an enduring, faithful race until the end of our life or until He comes again. Are you ready to meet King Jesus to receive your eternal prize?
