I recently read about a man named David Goggins, a former Navy SEAL, who competed in the 135 Mile Badwater Ultramarathon. The course starts at 282 feet below sea level in the Badwater basin in California’s Death Valley and ends at an elevation of 8360 feet at Whitney portal, the trailhead to Mount Whitney. Goggins decided to do this after finding out it is one of the 10 most difficult feats on the planet. After a near death experience the first time, he went on to race again and was in the top 5 finishing the race. He had been in the top 5 several times in this race in addition to being a top contender and winning several other grueling long distance races.

According to one of his Instagram posts, Goggins wakes up every morning at 3:00 AM for a 20 mile run, and then he bikes another 20 miles to work. He runs during his lunch break whenever possible, and then it’s another 20 mile bike ride back home before weight training with his wife in the evening.

