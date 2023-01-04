Early in the morning on Saturday, December 31, 2022, the world learned of the death of Joseph Ratzinger who on April 19, 2005 had become Pope Benedict XVI.
On Thursday January 5, 2023, His Holiness Pope Francis will offer Benedict XVI’s Funeral Mass at St. Peter’s Square at 9:30 a.m. (Rome Time). Who was Joseph Ratzinger? And what did he give to the world?
Joseph Ratzinger was the second of two boys born on April 16, 1927 in Bavaria, Germany. He was baptized the same day. He grew up in faithful Christian home. He and his older brother Georg would both be ordained Catholic priests. It was the younger of the two who would go from being a professor, to an archbishop, to a cardinal, to eventually being elected the Bishop of Rome and Supreme Pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church.
The word ‘Pontiff’ comes from the Latin ‘pontifex’ which means ‘bridge builder.’ The Pope is to become for humanity a ‘bridge to God’ and for God a ‘bridge to humanity.’ And what a wonderful ‘bridge builder’ Pope Benedict XVI was for God. He was a brilliant teacher and writer who has left the world many works to bring us closer to God.
The work of his life and constant theme of his Pontificate was living in ‘friendship with Jesus Christ.’ He deeply loved Jesus Christ and through prayer and study personal sought to have ever greater friendship with Him. Perhaps one of his greatest contributions as a ‘bridge builder’ to God was his writing the ‘Jesus of Nazareth’ series. In this series of books, he marvelously brings us face-to-face with Jesus of Nazareth who is God. He also wrote three encyclicals while Pope on ‘Love of God,’ ‘On Hope,’ and ‘Charity in Truth.’
In homilies Benedict had the gift to speak with such profound clarity to all humanity about God and the meaning of our life. Once in a homily he beautifully said, “Only where God is seen does life truly begin. Only when we meet the living God in Christ do we know what life is. We are not some casual and meaningless product of evolution. Each of us is the result of a thought of God.
Each of us is willed, each of us is loved, each of us is necessary. There is nothing more beautiful than to be surprised by the Gospel, by the encounter with Christ. There is nothing more beautiful
than to know Him and to speak to others of our friendship with Him.”
In a brief letter, released on February 8, 2022, Benedict left us some of his final words as he reflected on preparing for death: “Quite soon, I shall find myself before the final judge of my
life. Even though, as I look back on my long life, I can have great reason for fear and trembling, I am nonetheless of good cheer, for I trust firmly that the Lord is not only the just judge, but also the friend and brother who himself has already suffered for my shortcomings, and is thus also my advocate, my ‘Paraclete.’ In light of the hour of judgement, the grace of being a Christian becomes all the more clear to me. It grants me knowledge, and indeed friendship, with the judge of my life, and thus allows me to pass confidently through the dark door of death”
Farewell Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, might we all strive to live as ‘bridge builder’s’ to God as you so wonderfully lived.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.