Early in the morning on Saturday, December 31, 2022, the world learned of the death of Joseph Ratzinger who on April 19, 2005 had become Pope Benedict XVI.

On Thursday January 5, 2023, His Holiness Pope Francis will offer Benedict XVI’s Funeral Mass at St. Peter’s Square at 9:30 a.m. (Rome Time). Who was Joseph Ratzinger? And what did he give to the world?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments